Stephen M. Young on Taiwan: New Trends in East Asia

The despotic regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping () has attempted to intimidate and subjugate almost all neighboring countries in the region. I suppose it goes back to the archaic Middle Kingdom syndrome, in which every East Asian country was expected to demonstrate loyalty to Beijing, if not politically, then economically. However, a funny thing happened along the way. China's neighbors have begun to tire of Beijing's clumsy policies and are now fighting back.

A notable development in Northeast Asia has been the recent rapprochement between Tokyo and Seoul. For more than half a century, South Korea retained lingering resentment over Imperial Japan's admittedly appalling treatment of the territory during the Imperial era. This welcome change was brought about both by the two Northeast Asian neighbors' new bilateral diplomacy, as well as Beijing's harsh and clumsy treatment of them.

But it goes further than that. In my view, Xi's policies have pushed most of China's neighbors into a tacit alliance aimed at easing Chinese pressure on them. A striking example of this is the Philippines' new desire to expand its relations with Tokyo. Brutal memories of Japanese treatment of the former American colony during World War II have been overshadowed by Manila's growing concern over China's territorial aggrandizement. Beijing has claimed control over the entire South China Sea, despite a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration rejecting the claims.

China has recently exploited its growing naval power to block Manila's access to its rightful territories. The story involves access to rich fishing grounds in the South China Sea contested by China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Given a long-standing treaty between Washington and Manila, America pledged to come to the aid of the Philippines if a third party posed a threat there. So the stakes couldn't be higher. In the worst case, Washington would come to the aid of Manila in the event of war with Beijing, which would pose a significant risk of a regional conflagration in most neighboring countries.

Japan is also shifting its focus and recognizing Chinese aggression against its neighbors as a direct threat to Tokyo's own interests. That China has asserted extensive and baseless claims to some of Tokyo's territory is notable, given Tokyo's defense ties with Washington.

I'm not sure who, if anyone, in Beijing's inner circles of power has the nerve to attack almost all of its neighboring countries with its baseless territorial claims. This goes against international law and agreements between Washington and many key players. But apparently Xi seems to think he can get away with it. One wonders if anyone in his circle is willing to speak truth to power and warn Xi of the significant risks he is taking.

The main problem with bullies is that they discourage, whether consciously or not, advice that goes against their ambitions. After a while, the isolated leader may come to believe that everyone agrees with him, since no one speaks up. A narrow circle that discourages alternative opinions is also part of the problem. But one of the risks autocrats take in discouraging frank exchanges on big issues is that they increasingly isolate themselves from the reality on the ground and the potential consequences of their actions.

We witnessed a similar situation in Russia, where Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a brutal war with Ukraine that left hundreds of thousands dead and injured, not to mention the terrible destruction suffered in Ukraine and even parts of Russia. I seriously doubt that Putin encourages candid advice from those who have access to his ear. Meanwhile, Moscow's circle of friends is currently limited to North Korea and China. Virtually the rest of the region is, to some extent, either opposed or at least neutral on the issue of regional and national security.

Putin and Xi may be hoping that November's US presidential elections will return Donald Trump to power, with the prospect of a friendlier audience in Washington. These upcoming elections will indeed have major implications for Taiwan and its security. It is true that former US President Donald Trump showed little interest in the nuances of international politics, was easily flattered and rarely seemed to seek outside advice. Trump also appears incurious about national defense matters, surrounds himself with sycophants, and ignores unwanted advice. This is especially dangerous when it leads to deliberately ignoring unpleasant facts.

The Biden presidency, by contrast, has been more outspoken than previous leaders in publicly declaring America's intention to commit its diplomacy and military might to the defense of Taipei. A second term under Joe Biden would ensure the continuity of our long-standing close relationship with Taiwan. Even though a Republican majority emerges in Congress, it has always strongly supported Taiwan. This is largely because Taipei has long done its best to maintain close relations on both sides of the aisle. If Trump, despite his multiple legal problems, reclaims the White House next year, he would find himself constrained by voices in Congress insisting on maintaining close relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan's recent election of Vice President William Lai () to follow in the footsteps of President Tsai Ing-wen () this spring suggests much continuity in Taipei's foreign policy. To be sure, Lai will face a fractious legislature that could thwart or obstruct policy decisions. It is a plus that the president-elect has chosen as his vice-presidential partner Hsiao Bi-khim (), experienced since she recently held the post of informal representative of Taiwan in Washington. Most importantly, I feel that the people of Taiwan remain committed to their democratic and open society and will support any prudent measures aimed at defending their sovereignty, should it be threatened.

In summary, a lot is happening right now as we enter the Year of the Dragon. Taiwan's new team will need to shore up public support for its policies, facing a fractured Legislative Yuan and sectoral tensions across the island.

Nothing I've said here suggests this will be easy. But barring a Trump victory this fall AND a very different balance in Congress, America will view Taiwan as a solid friend of the United States. This courageous island state can expect moral and material support from Washington for its long-time friend and partner in East Asia. Taipei's friends in the United States and throughout East Asia will be attentive to these critical issues.

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (Ret.) lived in Kaohsiung as a child more than 50 years ago and served in AIT four times: as a young consular officer (1981-82), as a language student (1989-90), as Deputy Principal (1998-2001) and as Principal (2006-9). He travels there often and writes regularly on Taiwan-related issues. Young also served as U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General to Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a foreign service officer. He holds a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and a doctorate from the University of Chicago.