Politics
Tavleen Singh writes: Is Indian democracy dead?
Cries that democracy is dead have been repeated often since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. The man who is his main challenger has personally brought this message several times to an international audience. And last week, when the Congress Party announced that its bank accounts had been sealed, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his accusation that democracy was dead. Hours later, when the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, it seemed that opposition leaders and parties were being targeted in a way that would paralyze them just before the Voting for Lok Sabha elections begins.
Democracy may not be dead, but the timing of these two events made the government look bad. What is surprising is that it does not seem necessary to weaken the already weakened opposition parties. My election journeys have begun, and the truth is that I have not met anyone who believes that there is an opposition leader capable of defeating Modi. It is interesting that people are talking about Modi and not the BJP. When pressed, they rarely hesitate to say that their local BJP leaders have been disappointing. In one village, I met a group of men who were joking that the only time they had seen their MP since the last elections was when they saw him on television, sitting behind Modi in the Parliament.
When I travel, I always ask people what has changed in their lives since the last election and the answer to that question is almost always that nothing has changed. But when asked about Modis' social programs, they admitted that they were working better than ever. When I asked why they liked Modi so much, the first thing people said was that they thought he had improved India's stature in the world. The Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370 are also considered his personal achievements. In the small, squalid towns and villages I passed through, there were saffron Ram flags everywhere and I heard that buses now take pilgrims to Ayodhya daily.
As for me, personally, I was happy to see that Internet and mobile phone services are working much better in rural and semi-urban India than five years ago. And I was really impressed with the quality of the roads and highways I traveled on. What made me sad is that our shiny new highways are lined with rotting garbage and plastic waste. What made me sad was seeing abandoned and starving cows rummaging through these filthy dumps for food, even if it was a plastic bag. The squalor and ugliness of the towns and villages I visited saddened me more than usual, as I have just driven around Sri Lanka and was totally blown away by the public cleanliness of a country much poorer than India. I drove from Colombo to Anuradhapura, then to Kandy, and saw no trash, except once in the cluttered bazaar of a small hilltop town.
If Modi wins a third term, I fervently hope that he will revive his Swachh Bharat campaign and add a punitive element to it. Municipalities and village councils that cannot dispose of waste effectively should be fined heavily. It has to be done. And if it can work in Indore, it can work in other cities. India will never be considered a fully developed country if we continue to have the dirtiest and most polluted cities in the world. A recent survey found that forty-two of the world's fifty most polluted cities were in India and Delhi took the top prize for being the most polluted capital.
Having grown up in this city and having spent most of my life there, I became disenchanted with Arvind Kejriwal's ideas of governance long ago. It has done nothing to clean the Yamuna or get rid of the mountains of smoldering waste that have grown in the dumpsites. If you drive into Delhi from the north, the first thing you see are these mountains of filth. As long as they exist, we cannot hope to have clean air in the city because they emit noxious gases more harmful than the smoke that rises in winter when agricultural waste is burned. But I admit that Kejriwal has done a lot to improve public schools and health care.
It will soon be up to the people to decide whether he has been a good or bad chief minister. If the corruption charges are proven against him by the Enforcement Directorate, it will definitely come back against him. The economic watchdog lost some credibility with politicians because more than 85 percent of the people it prosecuted belonged to opposition parties. BJP spokespersons, when asked about this, say it is because no one in the BJP is corrupt. The Finance Minister herself said this at the India Today conclave, so who am I to dispute this statement?
What I will say is that for now, it appears that Kejriwal's arrest just before a general election will help improve his image rather than harm it. For opposition leaders who regularly mourn the death of Indian democracy, I have bad news. In my recent travels, I have spoken to many ordinary voters and have not encountered anyone who believes democracy is dead.
