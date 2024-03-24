PPP did not pass to Senayan, Jokowi declared Gini in Sandiaga







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The United Development Party (PPP) failed to gain access to Senayan because it did not reach the parliamentary threshold of 4%. This is the first time that a party with the Kabahitu logo has not qualified for Senayan. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno also received a message from President JokoWidodo (Jokowi) regarding this matter. For your information, Sandiaga is the president of the winning body of the PPP elections. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Jokowi delivered a message to Sandiagadi amid Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia's jokes to Sandiaga. During the meeting, Bahlil said Sandi actually wanted to pay more taxes. However, this was not done because the PPP failed to qualify for Senayan based on the 2024 election results. “The president also laughed, continuing to say, 'Pray a lot, Mr. Sandi. You've made the effort, add more prayers,'” Sandi said, as quoted by CNN IndonesiaSunday (3/24/2024). Sandi admitted he wasn't offended by Bahlil's joke. Because he has long been accustomed to Bahlil's jokes using his close friends. “No (offended). Our people have been friends since childhood,” Sandi said. On securing a seat in the House of Representatives, Sandi said the PPP would take legal action at the Constitutional Court (MK) to challenge the results of the 2024 elections. Apart from this, the former Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta 2017-2018 admitted that he would stay with the PPP and did not intend to change parties even if it was not passed by parliament . “God willing, istikamah. I will stay in the PPP, from today I am a member,” the former Gerindra executive said before joining the PPP ahead of the 2024 elections. For information, the PPP did not switch to the DPR based on the official results of the 2024 elections determined by the KPU. At the same time, the “Kaaba” party obtained 5,878,777 votes, the equivalent of 3.87 percent of the valid national votes. With these results, the PPP does not reach the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Legitimate! Arsul Sani officially becomes a judge at the Constitutional Court (MK) (mkh/mkh)



