



FORUM Staff The People's Republic of China (PRC) will increase its military spending by 7.2% in 2024, continuing more than 20 years of increases, while forecasting 5% growth in the national economy, a rate considered optimistic by observers. Premier Li Qiang, the PRC's second-in-command, presented the military spending plan and economic projections at the week-long National People's Congress (NPC) in early March 2024. Nearly 3,000 lawmakers and delegates from Chinese provinces and regions attended the annual meeting of the Communist Party of China. (CCP) approves the legislature in Beijing. The national security allocation is part of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping's efforts to strengthen the People's Liberation Army with advanced weapons and technology, and it comes despite the PRC's economic woes. Xi clearly believes that a strict focus on security can ward off any threats to his power arising from China's current economic challenges, said Craig Singleton, a senior China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a group think tank based in Washington, DC. Wall Street Journal report in March. The PRC faces looming deflation, falling exports and a real estate crisis. Efforts to revive the economy by building trust between the country's institutions and its 1.4 billion people were at the top of the NPC's agenda, The Diplomat magazine reported. CCP leaders have touted worry-free consumption, an initiative that encourages people to spend more. Households were asked to trade in possessions such as old cars and appliances and buy new ones, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Li acknowledged that it will be difficult to achieve 5 percent growth in the country's gross domestic product. The foundation for a sustainable economic recovery in China is not yet stable, with insufficient effective demand, overcapacity in some sectors, low social expectations and still many hidden risks and dangers, he told the APN. Among the obstacles: unemployed young people, heavily indebted local authorities and consumer confidence that has barely recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns, noted Time magazine. The session ended without Li holding a closing news conference, an indication of his waning influence and Xi's dominance over the CCP. Xi has steadily accumulated power, including taking steps within the NPC to overhaul the State Council, the government's top executive body, to give the CCP more clout. With little good news to report, the NPC was shorter than most sessions and passed without incident, carefully planned to allow no surprises, promote unity and elevate Xi, the AP reported. There was no opportunity to ask difficult questions. The $231 billion in military spending for 2024, second in the world behind the United States, marks the third consecutive year that the NPC has approved a more than 7% increase in defense allocations and aligns with the target of Xi to achieve a world-class army by 2049, Radio Free Asia. (FRG) reported. Given the current state of China's economy, it appears that Beijing is determined to persist in strengthening the People's Liberation Army despite economic challenges, Collin Koh, a senior fellow at the School of Economics, told RFA. international studies S. Rajaratnam of Singapore. . Additionally, party leaders are not transparent about defense spending. In 2021, for example, the PRC's military spending could have been double the amount indicated in the budget, the US Department of Defense noted. Related spending, such as science and technology spending to strengthen the military, is not included in the figures, the Wall Street Journal reported.

