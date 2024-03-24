Politics
“We leave Netanyahu to our Lord” – Israel summons Turkish ambassador following Erdogan's remarks
By the Palestine Chronicle team
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on X that he had summoned the Turkish ambassador to convey a clear message to Erdogan.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador on Friday following remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on X that he had summoned the Turkish ambassador for a meeting of harsh condemnation and to convey a clear message to Erdogan.
He accused the Turkish leader of being someone who supports Hamas terrorists who burn babies, murderers, rapists and dismember bodies.
I educated @IsraelMFA responsible for summoning Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdoganattacks the Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and send a clear message to Erdogan:
You who support him
– Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 22, 2024
Katz's comments come amid escalating tensions between Erdogan and Netanyahu.
At a campaign rally this week, Erdogan said we leave a certain person called Netanyahu to our Lord. May God make him unhappy.
These comments concerned Israel's ongoing genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Calling Erdogan the last person capable of talking about God, Katz said he should shut up and be ashamed because there is no God who listens to those who support the brutality and crimes against humanity committed by your friends Hamas barbarians.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli responded to Katz, saying Trkiye would continue to tell the truth and put the unspeakable persecution of the Palestinian people on the global agenda.
The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden and Israel is on trial for genocide, Keceli wrote in a social media post.
Regarding statements made by members of the Israeli government:
Since the first day of the occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have made every effort to cover up the serious crimes they have committed against the Palestinians and have attempted to create a
— nc Keeli | Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@SpoxTR_MFA) March 22, 2024
Trkiye and Israel have been at odds since the start of the war. The Turkish president has repeatedly compared the Israeli prime minister to Adolf Hitler and accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Genocide in Gaza
Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against the Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war in Gaza since October 7.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 32,226 Palestinians have been killed and 74,518 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza since October 7.
Additionally, at least 7,000 people are missing, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across the Gaza Strip.
GAZA LIVE BLOG: New hospitals attacked | Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza | Israel awaits response from Hamas – Day 170
Palestinian and international organizations say the majority of those killed and injured are women and children.
Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forced displacement of nearly two million people from across the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of those displaced forced to take refuge in the densely populated southern city of Rafah, near the border with Egypt – in what became the largest city in Palestine. Mass exodus since the Nakba of 1948.
Israel says 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa flooding operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed that day by friendly fire.
(The Chronicle of Palestine)
|
