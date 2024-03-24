India condemns terrorist attack in Moscow; PM Modi says prayers with victims' families | Latest news India

India on Saturday joined countries around the world in condemning the terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb that killed 133 people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country stood in solidarity with the Russian people and government. People lay flowers and light candles near Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Saturday. (PA)

More than 140 people were also injured in the Islamic State-claimed attack on the packed Crocus City Hall on Friday evening. The attackers used a flammable liquid to start a fire and shot at people gathered for a concert.

We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of mourning, Modi said in a message on X.

In New Delhi, people laid wreaths near the gate of the Russian embassy to pay tribute to the victims of the attack.

Four terrorists were arrested following the attack and the Russian Interior Ministry said they were all foreign nationals. The identity of the attackers has not been announced, but unconfirmed reports indicate that Tajik nationals may be involved. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry denied the involvement of its nationals in the attack.

The United States, the European Union (EU) and NATO condemned the attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement: “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the Russian people who mourn the loss of life caused by this horrific event.

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed that Washington shared information about an imminent attack with Russian authorities in early March.

Amaq, the Islamic State's media arm, said in messages posted on messaging app Telegram that four attackers were involved in the assault. He also published a photo showing the masked attackers.