Trump fraud trial deadline nears as son complains





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center March 19, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Donald Trump faces the risk that New York's attorney general will try Monday to obtain a $454 million business fraud judgment against him, unless an appeals court grants a last-minute stay of the former president.

Trump's son Eric, a co-defendant in the fraud case, accused Attorney General Letitia James on Sunday of trying to bankrupt his father with the ruling.

Donald Trump's lawyers said he was unable to post an appeal bond that would prevent the AG from collecting the judgment as he seeks to overturn the fraud verdict and James said last week to an appeals court that it should reject its request to suspend the judgment from taking effect.

“They're trying to take away his money, they want to bankrupt him, they want to hurt him so much,” Eric Trump told Fox News in an interview.

“And it's going to backfire on him, because he's going to win in November, and everyone in this country knows exactly what these people are doing,” Eric said.

Eric also said, “No one has ever seen a bond this size.”

“Every single person when I came to them said, 'Hey, can I get a half-billion dollar bond?'… [T]hey, we were laughing. They were laughing,” Eric said.

Eric's complaint came days after news that James' office had entered the massive fraud judgment with the Westchester County Clerk's Office in New York. Registration is required if James wants to seize Trump's golf course and Seven Springs estate in this county to partially satisfy the judgment.

Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Eric, and his other adult son, Donald Trump Jr., were found responsible for fraud at the Trump Organization, along with two company executives, after a trial before Manhattan Supreme Court. James' office was the plaintiff in this case.

Last month, Judge Arthur Engoron concluded that the defendants fraudulently inflated the reported value of Trump's assets in order to increase his purported net worth and obtain more favorable loan terms for Trump Organization properties. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have run their father's business since he was elected president in 2016.

The elder Trump is responsible for most of the $464 million in restitution and interest ordered by Engoron as damages in the case. However, Trump's sons were each ordered to pay $4 million.

Donald Trump last week asked a mid-level appeals court to stay the ruling, with his lawyers saying it proved “impossible” for him to obtain an appeal bond.

Such a bond would ensure that the state would receive the judgment if Trump lost his appeal and was otherwise unable to satisfy it.

Trump's lawyers have said the bail bond companies wanted him to have more than $1 billion in cash or equivalent before they would consider taking out an appeal bond in the case.

Lawyers said in a court filing that more than 30 companies he contacted for bail refused to accept real estate as collateral.

If the appeals court does not grant Trump a temporary waiver of the judgment, he could ask the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, to grant him one. However, it is not clear that Trump will achieve much success on this level.

Monday is the first day James can begin the process of seizing Trump's properties to satisfy the judgment without a court order preventing him from doing so.

Losers in civil cases in New York must routinely post an appeal bond or be liable for judgments entered against them when they appeal a verdict.

