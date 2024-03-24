President Jokowi plans working visit to Central Sulawesi, here are a number of strategic projects to be inaugurated





HAMMER, News from Selebes – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is expected to make a working visit to the Central Sulawesi Province, with various important agendas to be carried out on March 26-27, 2024. Regional coordination meeting chaired by Assistant for Economy and Development, Dr. H. Rudi Dewanto, SE, MM, in the Polibu Hall of the Central Sulawesi Governor's Office, determined on Sunday (24/3/2024) several activities that President Jokowi and his entourage would carry out during their working visit to Central Sulawesi. One of the main objectives of the visit was the inauguration of a number of strategic projects in various regions of Central Sulawesi. Among these are the inauguration of the IJD (Inpres Regional Roads) road project and Salakan Market in Banggai Islands Regency. Apart from this, President Jokowi is also expected to inaugurate five airports in the Central Sulawesi region, including Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu and Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport. After that, the president will review a number of revitalization projects, including Anutapura Palu Hospital, UIN Datokarama Palu, and permanent housing in Palu City and Sigi Regency. On the second day of his visit, President Jokowi will visit Wani Port to inaugurate the KSOP Palu Bay Development Project, as well as inspect the Gumbasa Irrigation Site to inaugurate the DI Gumbasa Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project . Next, the President will travel to Toli-toli Regency to inspect the Mokopido Regional Hospital and Bulog Warehouse and hand over aid from the Regional Government Food Reserves (CPPD). During the meeting, Assistant for Economy and Development Dr. H. Rudi Dewanto, SE, MM, expressed hope that President Jokowi's working visit will go smoothly and smoothly according to the set schedule . This was also supported by the commander of the military district It is hoped that President Jokowi's working visit to Central Sulawesi will have a positive impact on the development and progress of the region, as well as strengthen relations between the central and regional governments.***

