Ronna McDaniel disagrees with Trump's plan to release some January 6 prisoners





Former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday she disagrees with former President Donald Trump's plan to release those accused and convicted of crimes in the attack of January 6, 2021 against the US Capitol.

Do you disagree with Trump saying he will release those who have been indicted? asked NBC News Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker.

I don't think the people who committed acts of violence on January 6 should go free, responded McDaniel, who is a paid contributor to NBC News.

McDaniel added that the violence that occurred on January 6 is unacceptable.

This does not represent our country, McDaniel said.

If you attacked our Capitol and… you were convicted, then that should stand, she added.

Yet, McDaniel argued, I do not hold [Trump] responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Welker asked McDaniel why she didn't speak sooner about Trump's plan to release those accused of the Jan. 6 crimes.

“When you're chair of the RNC, you kind of take one for the whole team, right? Now I can be a little more myself,” she said.

On Sunday, McDaniel also said Biden won fairly and added that he is the rightful president.

“I think it's fair to say there were problems in 2020, and to say that doesn't mean he's not the legitimate president,” she added on Sunday.

The statement marks a departure from her interview last year with Chris Wallace on CNN, in which she refused to say the election was fair and that there were many problems with 2020.

“I don't think he won fairly. I don't,” McDaniel said of Biden at the time.

The former RNC chairman was accused of joining Trump in pressuring Michigan election officials not to certify the 2020 presidential election there.

On Friday, NBC News announced that McDaniel would join the network as a political analyst. His contract attracted widespread criticism online. Deadline reported that MSNBC president Rashida Jones told staff that it would be up to each show to decide whether to book her.

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd questioned the veracity of McDaniel's remarks on “Meet the Press” Sunday and took issue with her entry as a paid contributor.

Look, let me take care of the elephant in the room, Todd told Welker during the roundtable discussion after the McDaniel interview. I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation because I don't know what to believe. She is now a paid contributor to NBC News. I don't know if the answer she gave you was because she didn't want to mess up her contract.

She wants us to believe that she was speaking on behalf of the RNC when it was the RNC that was paying for this. So she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with, Todd added.

I think your interview did a good job of exposing, I think, a lot of the contradictions, he told Welker. And, look, there's a reason why a lot of journalists at NBC News are uncomfortable with this, because many of our professional relationships with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, defamations.

An NBC News spokesperson declined to comment.

Regarding the 2024 presidential election, McDaniel said he agreed that money given to Trump's joint fundraising committee should first go to a group that pays his legal fees, provided that donors are informed.

Is it appropriate for Donald Trump to ask donors to pay his legal fees? » asked Welker.

Well, I think as long as the donors know that's what they're doing, McDaniel replied.

McDaniel stressed that the cascade of donations ensures that Save America will continue to be the primary vehicle for Trump's bills, meaning neither the Trump campaign nor the RNC will foot the bill for Trump's legal troubles, which include four criminal indictments. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

A portion of donations to the Trump 47 joint fundraising committee will first go to Save America PAC, a group that handles Trump's legal fees, before going to the RNC or state Republican parties, according to a donation form obtained by NBC News.

McDaniel also faced criticism as RNC chairman for signaling earlier this year that Trump should be named the Republican Party's presumptive nominee after the New Hampshire GOP primary, just the second GOP nomination race on the calendar.

On Sunday, she claimed the party was neutral during the primary process, citing last fall's Republican primary debates, which Trump refused to attend.

We had a neutral primary. We have had debates, she said, adding: “It is very important for our public discourse. So yes, I was neutral. But like I said at the time, there was no math or progression, and that was true. We therefore needed to consolidate ourselves, to consolidate ourselves behind the candidate.

Still, McDaniel noted that Trump, who did not attend the debates, did not support them in any way.

“There was a lot of tension during the campaign. He really didn't think we should have debates. He said that publicly. I got a lot of phone calls,” McDaniel said.

“Phone calls from Trump directly?” » asked Welker.

“From everyone who’s been in his campaign and I’ve talked to him,” McDaniel responded.

Despite skipping all of the primary debates, Trump has said he wants to take the stage and face President Joe Biden in the general election. But the RNC voted in 2022 to withdraw from presidential debates, sanctioned by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the entity that has overseen the process for decades.

