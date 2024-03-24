What Pakistan's new interior minister has to say about Elon Musk's long ban on X and other social media platforms





Pakistan's new Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly stressed the need for improved laws to regulate free speech on the internet as the disruption of social media platform X continues into its fifth week. According to an article from the AFP news agency. Although Islamabad has not explicitly confirmed its responsibility for the nationwide restrictions imposed on the platform (formerly known as Twitter), access to it has been severely limited since February 17. The disruption coincided with Pakistan's elections earlier this month, which were marred by allegations of fraud. The outages began after a senior government official publicly admitted to tampering with the vote. Minister Naqvi acknowledged the importance of expression, but highlighted the misuse of social media, particularly false allegations against individuals, as a concern that must be addressed. to fix.” We need to re-evaluate our own laws and examine what is being misused, Naqvi said during a press briefing broadcast on state television. played an important role in the election campaign of imprisoned former prime minister and popular opposition leader Imran Khan. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party faced a crackdown on arrests and censorship ahead of the February 8 election, prompting much of his campaign to move online. X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok were key parts of the jailed former prime minister and leader's election campaign of popular opposition Imran Khan. Social media outages, attributed by Islamabad to technical glitches, disrupted the PTI's online presence. Allegations of fraud were further fueled by the shutdown of mobile internet in national scale on election day, justified by the interim government as a security measure following two bomb attacks which left 28 dead. Despite the disruptions, X would remain inaccessible to AFP journalists in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore. Analyst Sadaf Khan of Pakistani campaign group Media Matters for Democracy expressed concern about the government's lack of transparency in handling social media restrictions. In summary, the delicate balance between freedom of expression and prevention of abuse remains a challenge, and Pakistan's interior minister is calling for better legislation. to solve these problems

