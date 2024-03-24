Donald Trump's deadline approaches and time is running out to save properties





Donald Trump faces a key deadline Monday in the fight to prevent his properties from being seized by authorities following his civil fraud trial in New York.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump must pay about $454 million, including interest, in fines for fraud.

The ruling says Trump and Trump Organization executives inflated the value of his assets to obtain more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. The lawsuit, filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, initially sought $250 million in damages, but she later increased that figure to $370 million, plus interest.

The former president is seeking bail of $464 million to cover his fines and restitution for his sons Eric and Donald Jr., co-defendants in the case. Restitution requires a party who profits financially from illegal or wrongful acts to forfeit any profits they made from that conduct.

Now, Trump has until March 25 to propose the bail amount, or the New York AG could begin seizing some of his assets. He has not yet announced how this amount will be paid or what alternative action he might take.

Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president must post bond by Monday to pay his civil penalty for fraud in New York. Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on March 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president must post bond by Monday to pay his civil penalty for fraud in New York. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Newsweek previously reviewed a document from the attorney general's office listing properties owned by Trump that had “fraudulent” and “misleading” values ​​and could end up being seized. They are:

Trump Park Avenue, New York, NYTrump Tower, New York City.40 Wall Street, New York City.Trump Seven Springs, Westchester County, NYTrump International Hotel, Las Vegas.Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor, NYTrump National Golf Club Charlotte, Mooresville, North Carolina.Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Colts Neck, New Jersey.Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, Sterling, Virginia.Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, Hopewell Junction, NYTrump National Golf Club Jupiter, Jupiter, Florida.Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, Rancho Palos Verdes, California.Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia, Pine Hill, New Jersey.Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Aberdeen.Trump International Golf Links Scotland, Turnberry.

Trump has multiple loans on his properties totaling at least $200 million, which could devalue their value and make it less likely that they will be seized to recoup the cost of his legal fines.

This week, the former president's legal team said paying the full civil fraud fine would be “a practical impossibility,” raising speculation that Trump may be forced to sell part of his real estate empire to pay the fine.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he now had “nearly $500 million in cash,” which he intended to use for his 2024 presidential campaign.

“The political judge often overthrown in the rigged and corrupt agricultural affair, in which I did nothing wrong, knew it, wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he came up with the shocking figure that , coupled with his “The crazy interest demand amounts to approximately $454,000,000,” Trump wrote in an all-caps response, calling the penalty “communism in America.”

This week, Trump also launched a joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee to raise money.

It remains to be seen whether he will sell properties, post a bond or allow his assets to be seized on Monday.

