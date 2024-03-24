Here is the agenda of President Jokowi's latest visit to Central Sulawesi





PALU – The Governor of Central Sulawesi, represented by Assistant for Economy and Development Rudi Dewanto, chaired the regional coordination meeting within the framework of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the Central Sulawesi province. This activity took place in the Polibu Room of the Central Sulawesi Governor's Office, Sunday (24/3). Rudi Dewanto conveyed a message: Governor Rusdy Mastura hopes that President Jokowi's working visit will go well and smoothly according to the schedule communicated by Paspampres and the Palace Protocol. The results of the meeting decided several things, including that President Jokowi was to arrive in Banggai Regency, Central Sulawesi Province on March 26, 2024. Then, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and a limited entourage visited in Banggai Islands Regency via Super Puma Héli. The purpose of RI 1's visit to Banggai Islands Regency was to inaugurate the IJD (Inpres Regional Roads) road project and inspect the Salakan market. Then, the President of the Republic of Indonesia returned to Banggai Regency and left for Palu City. Upon arrival at Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Palu, President Jokowi is expected to inaugurate 5 airports, namely: Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Palu, Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport, Taman Bung Karno Airport – Siau, Bolaang Mongondow Airport, Panua Pohuwato-Gorontalo Airport. . After inaugurating the airport, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage visited Anutapura Hospital in Palu to review and inaugurate several revitalization projects, namely Anutapura Hospital in Palu, UIN Datokarama Palu and permanent housing in the city of Palu and the regency of Sigi. . After that, President Jokowi went to a hotel in Palu City to rest. President Jokowi is expected to perform Isha and Tarwih prayers at Al Aqsa Korem 132/Tadulako Mosque. Then, on the second day of the visit to Central Sulawesi (27/3/2024), President Jokowi and a limited entourage went to Wani Port to inaugurate the Palu Bay KSOP Development Project, which includes three ports, namely Pantoloan Port, Wani. Gonenggati Port and Harbor. Then, the President visited the Gumbasa irrigation site to inaugurate the DI Gumbasa rehabilitation and reconstruction project. After that, the President visited Toli-toli Regency to inspect the Mokopido Regional Hospital and Bulog Warehouse as well as hand over aid from the Regional Government Food Reserves (CPPD). Then, President Jokowi returned to Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport in Palu and then left for Jakarta. Journalist: IRMA

