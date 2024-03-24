In Istanbul, Erdogan leads his party's campaign for local elections





Thousands of local residents flocked to a major ally, detained in Istanbul's Millet Bahcesi Park on Sunday by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as part of its campaign for March 31 local elections in Turkiye. A large number of women and young people were present at the rally. Addressing the event in a nearly hour-long speech, the country's president and AKP chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a vote. a lot in local elections in order to obtain the victory of the party candidates led by the candidate for mayor of Istanbul, Murat Kurum. Erdogan criticized Istanbul's current administration, led by Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seeking re-election as the candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). The president argued that during his five years as mayor, Imamoglu “turned the city into a dump and traffic hell” and that he set back Istanbul's development by 30 years. “On April 1, we must hand over Istanbul to its true administrators. We must free this city from usurpers. We must hand it over to the people who will lead it with a real vision of serving the public,” Erdogan said, emphasizing that “Murat Kurum will usher in a new period in the life and development of the megalopolis, in line with Turkiye's vision of the new century.” “We rejected all forms of discrimination. We kept the doors of our municipalities and public institutions wide open to anyone linked to Turkey through citizenship. We did not allow political competition to turn into hostility political and be used as a source of discord among our people,” the President stressed. “Today, we maintain the same position that we displayed when we took power in Istanbul in 1994, and we remain committed to the same principles and motivations as when we assumed responsibility for governing the country in 2002. We passionately serve the 85 million people with an understanding that embraces Turkey with all its colors, differences and beauties. We will continue our path in the same way in the future as well,” Erdogan promised. In his speech at the rally, mayoral candidate Kurum focused on urban transformation and traffic, which he named as the city of 16 million's main problems that need to be addressed without delay. The candidate promised the construction of 650,000 new residential units, the doubling of metro lines, the construction of two tunnels connecting the European and Asian parts of the megalopolis and preferential treatment for the creation of businesses by women and young people. On March 31, some 12 million registered voters will be able to choose from 49 candidates for Istanbul mayor: 22 nominated by parties and 27 independents, according to a list approved by the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK). The hottest race, however, will be between Kurum and Imamoglu. The AKP's top priority, as indicated in its campaign manifesto, is to win back Istanbul from the CHP after losing it in 2019 for the first time since coming to power. The issue is particularly sensitive for Erdogan, who himself was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s.

