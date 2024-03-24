Judge expected to set trial date in Trump's hush money case





Judge Juan Merchan is expected to set Monday's hearing as the start date for the trial in the New York hush money case against former President Donald Trump.

Monday's hearing, scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, comes after the trial was postponed until at least mid-April. The trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday, but Merchan delayed the start date by 30 days after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the hush money case against Trump, said he would not did not object to Trump's delay request.

But Braggs' office last week urged Merchan not to further delay the trial, arguing that fewer than 300 of the 170,000 documents turned over by federal prosecutors are relevant to Trump's criminal defense.

Trump's lawyers criticized Braggs' office for not obtaining the documents sooner and asked Merchan to dismiss the charges. The prosecutor's office responded, calling the focus on publishing the document a false lead.

Mercan scheduled the hearing Monday to discuss the production of documents in the case after Trump's lawyers filed a motion on the matter. Merchan said at the time that he would set a new trial date if necessary after ruling on the motion by Trump's lawyers.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The prosecutor's case alleges that Trump falsified business records in connection with secret payments of $130,000 that his former lawyer Michael Cohen made on his behalf to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, after he had already married his wife, Melania Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has denied sleeping with Daniels. However, he said he repaid Cohen.

Merchan last week rejected Trump's request to block Cohen and Daniels from testifying in the financial silence case. Trump's lawyers argued in a court filing last month that Cohen and Daniels should be barred from testifying because they are liars.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to several criminal charges, including making secret payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, making false statements to Congress about the then-president's business dealings with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income. .

The hush money case is among four indictments Trump faces as he pursues another presidential bid. The hearing coincides with Monday's deadline for Trump to post bail of more than $450 million to cover a judgment by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in Trump's civil fraud trial. Trump appealed the decision and threatened to challenge it “all the way to the United States Supreme Court if necessary.”

Adam Reiss, Dareh Gregorian, Tom Winter, Lisa Rubin and Cat Corrigan contributed.

