Shocking act of DMK minister: Anitha Radhakrishnan abused PM Modi on stage, claims BJP, shares video

Chennai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Stalin-led MP – DMK for remaining silent over Anitha Radhakrishnan's derogatory remarks as Prime Minister. Narendra Modi.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP shared a video clip of The BJP said it would contact the state police and the Election Commission of India to take necessary action against the DMK leaders.

BJP to take up issue with Election Commission

K Annamalai, president of the state unit of the BJP, posted on Minister Modi. The BJP leader said his party would take up the issue with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police (DGP) on March 24 to seek “strictest and immediate action” against Anita Radhakrishnan.

BJP vice-president Narayanan Tirupathi said Anitha Radhakrishnan had spoken out against Prime Minister Modi in a “very derogatory manner” and the minister should be removed immediately. Tirupathi also demanded that Anitha Radhakrishnan be arrested and jailed. He added that Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi was present when Radhakrishnan made the outrageous comment and hence the EC must also take strict action against him.

DMK Minister, Stokes Row

Firm condemnation! DMK Minister Thiru Anitha Radhakrishnan spoke disgustingly about our beloved Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi who came from a humble background and devoted his entire life to the people of India, the BJP said in an article on X.

The BJP also questioned DMK MP Kanimozhi for witnessing the entire incident. Kanimozhi was present on stage and appreciated Anitha Radhakrishnan's speech, the BJP claimed.

Kanimozhi has evidenced by this nauseating act! Without condemning this obscene speech, Kanimozhi enjoys the speech on stage, denouncing her pseudo-feminism! » said the Tamil Nadu BJP.

The BJP said, “People will teach a befitting lesson to the DMK and INDI Alliance!” The law will also do its duty! This time, the Rising Sun will descend over the horizon! referring to the upcoming elections.