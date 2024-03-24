Here are the main foreign news at 8 p.m.





FGN27: SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-DIASPORA* 'A terrorist is a terrorist' in any language and terrorism must not be allowed to be excused or defended: JaishankarSingapore: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that a terrorist is a terrorist in any language and terrorism must not be allowed to be excused or defended because of a different explanation.

FGN6 PAK-DAR-INDIA-TRADEPakistan 'seriously' considers restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister DarIslamabad: Pakistan will seriously consider restoring trade ties with India which have remained suspended since August 2019, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said, indicating a potential shift in diplomatic stance towards the neighboring nation.

FGN21 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-RUSSIAIndia and Russia have taken special care to look after each other's interests: EAM JaishankarSingapore: Russia is a country with which India has always had positive relations and both countries have taken a special care in taking care of each other's interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, rejecting the idea that Moscow is drifting towards China.

FGN22 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-KASHMIR Article 370 prevented the extension of progressive laws in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Jaishankar Singapore: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said Article 370 was a temporary measure and that it prevented the extension of very progressive laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir and Ladakh.

FGN28: PAK-IMRAN-RALLYImran Khans party denied permission to hold protest rally in IslamabadIslamabad: Pakistani authorities on Sunday rejected a request from jailed former prime minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a protest rally in Islamabad against fraud allegations. in the general elections on February 8 for security reasons.

FGN17 UK COUPLEPrince William and Princess Kate reiterate their request for privacyLondon: Britain's Prince William and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have reiterated their request for privacy after Kate Middleton revealed she was in the early stages “preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

FGN16 LANKA-SIRISENA Former Sri Lankan President Sirisena to be questioned by police over controversial remark on Easter suicide bombingsColombo: Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to be questioned by police on Monday over his recent remarks on suicide bombings of Easter Sunday 2019 that he was “aware” of the masterminds of the attacks that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.

FGN4 US-INDIANYoung Indian professional dies in car accident in PennsylvaniaNew York: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Indian professional was killed in a car accident in the US state of Pennsylvania.

FGN18 LANKA-CENTRAL BANK-SALARY INCREASESCentral Bank of Sri Lanka to reconsider contested salary increase after parliamentary interventionColombo: Sri Lanka's central bank on Sunday agreed to review a controversial steep salary increase following the recommendation of a parliamentary committee to suspend its implementation.*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/03/24/fgn34-top-foreign-stories-at-2000-hours.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos