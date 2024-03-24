Risk of further delays looms over Trump-Hush Money hearing | Donald Trump





When Donald Trump returns to Manhattan state court on Monday in his secret criminal case, it won't be for the highly anticipated trial of adult film star Stormy Daniels, originally scheduled for that morning.

The case was supposed to be the former US president's first criminal trial, taking place against the backdrop of his bid to return to the White House.

But instead, like the three other cases he faces, the secret trial is increasingly bogged down in delays. He also faces doubts about the prior reliability of a key prosecution witness.

Trump's legal team and prosecutor Alvin Bragg's office will hand over more than 100,000 pages of documents to the defense just weeks before the trials are scheduled to begin.

Trump's lawyers asked Judge Juan Merchan to delay the case for at least 90 days, or even drop it altogether, because of what they described as violations of the investigative process. Indeed, they claim that Manhattan state's attorneys failed to follow legal requirements for sharing evidence. with them as soon as possible.

The documents related to the federal investigation into Michael Cohen, the former Trump fixer turned prosecution witness.

Several federal prosecutors had the newly disclosed documents, but not Bragg.

Trump is accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars to Cohen in an effort to cover up stories of marital infidelity, then describing those expenses as legal fees in business filings. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a class E felony, in April.

Prosecutors say Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 and conspired with the publisher of the National Enquirer to give $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to kill their stories of affairs with Trump, which he denies. Trump's namesake company reportedly reimbursed Cohen $420,000.

A federal judge's suggestion last week that he may have committed perjury under oath potentially complicates Cohen's role in the case.

The People engaged in widespread misconduct in a desperate effort to improve their position at a possible trial on the indictment's false and unsupported accusations, lawyers for Trump in court filings. They claim those documents, which were generated during the Manhattan federal prosecutor's investigation into the secret payments, included reports relating to Cohen's statements that are exculpatory and favorable to the defense.

The prosecution, which had agreed to a 30-day delay so Trump would have time to review those documents, argued that a prolonged delay or dismissal of the case was not justified. They insist they complied with the discovery law, believed the small number of relevant documents were incriminating and that Trump's team was to blame.

They noted that Trump's lawyers waited until January to ask federal prosecutors for additional documents relating to Cohen, saying the late nature of the USAO's recent productions is entirely the result of the defendants' inexplicable and strategic delay in identifying perceived gaps.

Both sides' arguments before Merchan could shed light on who is to blame if blame is warranted and if so, what should happen next.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Criminal defense lawyers tell the Guardian, however, that the chances of Trump being fired are slim to none, and that the most likely outcome would be that he gets another delay, although that in itself could be considered a victory from the Trump team.

The federal government's sudden change of heart gave Team Trump the opportunity to complain about not having received this useless stack sooner and to plead, once again, for more time, which is not clean to Trump, said longtime criminal attorney Ron Kuby. Any good defense attorney whose client is out on bail does not want a speedy trial.

Kevin Faga, a longtime defense attorney, expressed similar sentiments when speaking generally about discovery laws.

I don't think a judge, for example, would say that the prosecutor is required to contact every law enforcement agency in the country to see if they have any ongoing investigations and provide any information gleaned from that. of these investigations.

James Kousouros, who has practiced law for more than 36 years, said the recent disclosure was a problem, but he doubted it would lead to an actual firing.

Will this play into the delay strategy? Yes, and frankly, rightly so, Kousouros said. When you turn over tens of thousands of documents weeks before trial, the defense must have a reasonable opportunity to review those documents and conduct a thorough investigation.

Kousouros also reasoned that a judge, even if inclined to grant a delay in such circumstances, could not place blame on state prosecutors.

The judge can turn to the defendant and say, look, you knew the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York was investigating. [Cohen]so you knew they had a case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/24/trump-hush-money-stormy-daniels-hearing-delay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos