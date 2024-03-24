Pollster identifies serious electoral danger for Tories due to rise in Reform UK polls | Politics | News





Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are now less popular than they were under the short-lived tenure of their predecessor Liz Truss, pollster Professor Sir John Curtice has said. And the University of Strathclyde politics professor believes the recent surge in support for Richard Tices Reform UK risks costing the Conservatives seats in the general election, which chancellor Jeremy Hunt hinted this week would take place in october. Many polls suggest that Nigel Farages' Eurosceptic successor, the Brexit Party, is alienating Tory voters, and a Techne UK poll for Express.co.uk today suggests that more than one in five (21%) would do so. change if a national survey was conducted. called tomorrow. Professor Sir John told Express.co.uk: “There has been good evidence since around November and December that they are picking up in the polls. The last time I did the math was for February, when they averaged 19 per cent of the Conservative vote and that figure has probably increased a bit since then, following the budget.

Reform are probably taking a few more votes away from the Conservatives than Labor, which creates a problem for the Conservatives. They have competition on the left and competition on the right. Pollsters like him were eager to see concrete evidence at the ballot box, Professor Sir John pointed out, as there was in recent by-elections, notably in Wellingborough, where Reform Party deputy leader Ben Habib got 13 percent. But he continues: Whether or not we'll get any clues in May remains to be seen.

This is just speculation, but we have heard from the Reform Party that they will not fight the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections, although they have fought them to some extent in 2021. For some reason they are going to focus on London, where a poll released this morning puts them at 2%: the last place in the world where the Reformers will do well. And we don't know how well they will fight in the local elections. It is therefore possible that we will still be in the dark until the general election as to the extent of the threat that will actually materialize and, obviously, the Conservatives will try to hurry their vote. But in short, there is no doubt that they are polling all the time, averaging around 12 percent at the moment.

Asked about the impact of such a level of support in a general election, Sir John replied: Whether Nigel Farage is worth fighting Clapton or Thurrock or someone with a very, you know, Eurosceptic voting record very high, maybe they could choose that. But just look at what happened to UKIP in 2015, when they got 12, 13 percent of the vote but couldn't convert that figure. In a way, the question misses the point: the crucial decision made by Richard Tice, which makes life difficult for the Conservatives, is that he is determined to fight in the seats occupied by the Conservatives while , of course, last time Nigel Farage didn't do it. So even if the Reform Party is at five or percent nationally, that might well mean six or seven or eight percent in many seats held by the Conservatives, it will go disproportionately to the Conservatives, which is one of the reasons why the Conservatives are likely to lose more seats in the election. general elections than one would expect, relative to standard arithmetic.

Because the simple fact that Reformers decide to run for these seats will make life difficult for the Conservatives. It is the threat from the Reform Party that they really need to worry about. The crucial question regarding the Eurosceptic right in the UK is: can they transform themselves into a long-term organizational force? We can expect the Conservatives to try to drive down the Reform vote by saying all that's going to happen is you're going to let Labor in. And here we come to the crucial question: Is the discontent among those switching from conservatives to reformists so great that they don't care? And are they committed to voting for something that they believe a) allows them to express their discontent and b) on certain issues like Brexit, feels closer to where they started.

