Xi offers condolences to Russia





A member of Russia's Investigative Committee works at the scene of the deadly shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow region, Russia, March 23, 2024, in this still image taken of a distributed video. Russian Investigative Committee/document via REUTERS

World leaders expressed their condolences and condemned the terrorist attack. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, telling a news conference at Egypt's El Arish International Airport on Saturday that ISIS posed a significant global threat. Putin linked the attack, which he called “barbaric,” to Ukraine in a video statement released Saturday, expressing sincere condolences and declaring Sunday a day of national mourning. On Ukrainian national television on Saturday, Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's defense intelligence service, strongly denied that his country had anything to do with the terrorist attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the attack as a “heinous crime” and said Washington condemned “terrorism in all its forms”. “We stand in solidarity with the Russian people who mourn the loss of life caused by this horrific event,” Blinken said in a statement Saturday. Earlier, the White House called the attack “terrible” and offered its condolences. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday that she “strongly condemns” Friday's concert hall attack. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time,” she said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to the Russian government and also denounced the attack. “Whatever the origin of the suspects, terror cannot be accepted,” he said. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he spoke with the Russian ambassador to Israel “to convey, on behalf of the Israeli people, my condolences to the victims' families, the Russian people and their leaders for the terrible losses of human lives”, adding that he “wished a speedy recovery to all the injured”. Other European leaders, including those of France, Poland, the United Kingdom and Germany, also denounced the attack. Agencies contributed to this story.

