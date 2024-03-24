Fox News Fact-Facts Donald Trump's Bond Claims: 'Actually, It's Not True'





Fox News host Eric Shawn fact-checked former President Donald Trump's claims that the $454 million bail he must post by Monday is “unprecedented,” saying it's not is “actually not true”.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $355 million, plus interest, and banned him from doing business in New York for three years after finding him responsible for financial fraud in September 2023 in the part of a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. ' desk. Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, has claimed he did nothing wrong and that the case was politically motivated against him. He appealed Engoron's judgment.

Meanwhile, the former president has until Monday to post a $454 million bond to prevent James from seizing his assets to pay Engoron's judgment. Trump has repeatedly criticized the decision and disparaged the judge himself, as well as James, on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Bail of the magnitude set by the Democratic Club-controlled judge in the illegal and corrupt Letitia James witch hunt is unconstitutional, un-American, unprecedented and virtually impossible for ANY business, including one this prosperous as mine,” Trump wrote in an article last Monday.

During an interview with former federal prosecutor Alex Little on Fox News Live on Sunday, Shawn said, “We also heard that this was an unprecedented amount of money. It didn't happen. never produced before. But that's actually not true. This is from Letitia James, the Attorney General's own court documents, I'll show them to you right now.”

A graphic then appeared on screen listing several court cases with bails at or above $1 billion, including Sony Music Entertainment v. Cox Communications for $1.2 billion, Apple v. Samsung Electronics for $1 billion, Oracle USA vs. SAP AG for $1.3 billion, and Carnegie Mellon University vs. Marvell Technology Group for $1.5 billion.

“There have been larger bonds in history, anywhere from a billion dollars to a billion and a half dollars,” Shawn said. “These are public companies. What's the argument that this has never been more important for a private company when there have already been billion-dollar bonds guaranteed?”

Little responded, “Yes, I think it's certainly true that there have been significant bails…the purpose of the bail is to secure those funds for the plaintiff here, the State of New York, in end of the call to make sure they can collect.

“He says, 'Hey, if you're a defendant, you want to appeal, you can do that.' But we have to be careful to save the money in case the plaintiff can get it back,” the former prosecutor said. “The obligation is enormous. There is no reason why it cannot be divided into smaller bonds. You could create five bonds issued by five different companies for $100 million and I suspect Trump's team is thinking about that.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and Little via email for comment.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: “A half billion dollar bond is simply not commercially available.” The 30 largest bail bonds companies in the United States have never seen a bond of this size for anyone. let alone a private company. Letitia James is determined to embark on a political vendetta against my father, with no regard for the lives of thousands of hard-working New Yorkers who earn their living in our buildings.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rubin, a legal analyst for MSNBC, responded to the inaccuracies in Eric Trump's post by writing on single lender. A syndicate of guarantors or underwriters can collectively post the guarantee.

“Second, don't give credence to the idea that this is the biggest bond ever. Yes, hyperbole is a Trump specialty, but…the NYAG also has counterexamples of several bonds of more than a billion dollars,” she added.

It is unclear whether Trump will be able to get bail by Monday. The former president's legal team wrote in a court filing last week that it was “virtually impossible” to raise the money within that time frame. However, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday that he had nearly $500 million in cash.

