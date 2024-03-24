It was very chaotic: Chinese students in Moscow share harrowing stories about concert hall shooting





I was sitting in the last row and crouched under the seat when I realized something was wrong, the student identified himself only as he would say. The gunmen were outside and had not yet entered the concert hall. Many spectators wanted to run for their lives. It was very chaotic, he said. Some were screaming, some wanted to run away and some were swearing. I was very scared and didn't dare to move. So I stayed under the seat. It was the first time in my life that I heard real gunshots, said a Chinese pianist who shared this photo from the scene of Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow. Photo: Weibo/_5zn He said he saw the attackers armed with rifles rushing. It was the first time in my life that I heard real gunshots. Later, some people in the audience calmed down and asked everyone to lock the doors to protect themselves. After about 10 minutes, the police took control of the scene, started clearing the crowd and took us out. He said he was driven back to his school early Saturday, but his friend was among the dead. In the early morning of the 23rd [March], I was sent back to school, he said. But I am heartbroken that my partner, a young Russian girl, has not returned. She was killed. He said his campus had closed and moved to online classes, but he would stay for now with the goal of competing in an international piano competition. Chinese Xi condemns Moscow shooting as serious terrorist attack in message to Putin Chen Yiming, another Chinese student in Russia, told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN that he was outside near a shopping center in the concert hall area when he heard the shots. I heard noises like firecrackers. But I had no idea what was happening, he said. I saw a lot of people running. They spoke to me in Russian about a shooting. I was disconcerted. So I followed the first group of people and retreated to the west side of the mall. Attack on Moscow: more than one branch of IS involved, Russia in its crosshairs Chinese President Xi Jinping was among world leaders who condemned the incident, calling it a serious terrorist attack on Saturday and offering deep and sincere condolences to the victims and their families on behalf of the Chinese government and people . China is against terrorism of any form. We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks and firmly support the Russian government's efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Xi said. Russian authorities arrested 11 people, including four suspected gunmen . They said the four had contacts at Ukraine and were heading towards the Ukrainian border when they were arrested. kyiv's military spy agency has denied allegations of Ukrainian involvement, saying they have nothing in common with reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3256517/it-was-very-chaotic-chinese-students-moscow-share-harrowing-accounts-concert-hall-shooting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos