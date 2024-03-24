Resumption of trade with India remains uncertain





ISLAMABAD:

There is no consensus among stakeholders regarding the restoration of trade relations between Pakistan and India, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, speaking at a press conference in London on Saturday, indicated that Pakistan would seriously consider reestablishing trade ties with India, echoing sentiments expressed by the business community and of the country's commerce.

Pakistan suspended bilateral trade as part of a series of measures in response to the Indian government's unilateral decision to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.

Islamabad had earlier linked the resumption of trade with India to a review of India's decision on the IIOJK.

Read more: Why Pakistan and India should resume trade

In March 2021, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was close to lifting the ban when the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet agreed to partially open trade with India. However, the federal cabinet vetoed the decision after some members warned the then Prime Minister Imran Khan that the move would be political suicide.

At the time, security agencies led by then army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa were eager to normalize relations with India.

Dar's latest statement suggests that there may be a new attempt to break the ice in relations with India.

Also read: FM says government would 'seriously' consider restarting trade with India

Sources, however, told The Express Tribune on Sunday that no concrete proposals were on the table at this stage regarding resumption of trade relations between Pakistan and India.

It appears that there are differences of opinion among stakeholders regarding this decision. Even within the Foreign Office, opinions are divided, which sources say is not unusual.

Some favor maintaining Pakistan's position that without major concessions from India, there should be no normalization.

However, others take a more pragmatic and realistic view. They believe that Pakistan can learn from the Chinese model. China has difficult relations and border disputes with India, but this has not deterred the two rivals from pursuing trade ties.

Although General (retd) Bajwa was keen to improve ties with India, there is little clarity on his successor. Some observers believe Dar's declaration on resuming ties may have the blessing of the powers that be.

Supporters of resuming trade relations with India say regional trade could help Pakistan alleviate its economic woes.

A study conducted by an international financial institution has cited the great trade potential between Pakistan and India. The study shows that the real trade potential between Pakistan and India could exceed $25 billion.

Official sources, however, are skeptical about the positive result. The Foreign Office believes that Pakistan must wait for the Indian elections, which are expected to be held in different phases in April and May.

A clear picture will only emerge once a new government is in place in New Delhi in May.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election victory, but his terse statement raised many eyebrows.

Observers say that despite strained relations, Modi's message appears to suggest that India wants to keep the negotiating window with Pakistan open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2460368/restarting-trade-with-india-stays-elusive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos