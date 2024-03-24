Trump makes no comment as Congress passes $1.2 trillion spending package





As conservatives in the House and Senate railed against the $1.2 trillion federal funding bill passed Friday, the de facto leader of the Republican Party remained silent.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee, has made no public comments, and his campaign has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the bill, which President Biden signed into law Saturday.

“This deal represents a compromise, meaning neither side got everything they wanted,” Biden, a Democrat, said in a statement. “But he rejects House Republicans' extreme budget cuts and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance abuse care, advances American leadership to abroad and provides resources to secure the border that my administration successfully fought to include.” good news for the American people. »

Congress avoided a lengthy partial government shutdown on Saturday when the Senate passed the spending package 74 to 24 in the early morning hours. The bill passed the House on Friday by a vote of 286 to 134, with a majority of Republicans, 113, voting against.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after voting at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center March 19, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Republican opponents seethed as the bill passed Congress, arguing that it did little to resolve the $34 trillion national debt, that it financed Biden policies they oppose and that it failed to include border security measures that Republican lawmakers had demanded in order to fund the Homeland Department. Security.

The final vote violated what's known as the Hastert Rule, a long-standing GOP “rule” named after former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, that Republican leadership should only allow voting on bills that have a “majority of the majority” in agreement in others. words, only if a majority of Republicans support them.

The result reflects deep divisions within the House GOP conference, with many Republicans expressing frustration with leaders who unveiled the 1,012-page package just 48 hours before lawmakers were expected to vote.

“His total lack of backbone, total lack of leadership and a total failure of Republican leadership. There's no other way to describe it,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said Thursday in remarks by former Trump White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon. “Crisis unit.” “This bill is an abomination.”

Senate passes mammoth $1.2 billion spending package after brief partial government shutdown

Senators voted to pass a package of funding bills that would complete the appropriations process for 2024 and avoid a government shutdown. (Reuters/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Senate Republicans who opposed the package made similar complaints, with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, telling Fox News Digital that it was a “totally absurd, insulting and illegal suggestion that it This is an appropriate legislative process.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., accused the bill's supporters of “giving in to Biden and Schumer and voting for billions of dollars in special interest allocations and giveaways,” in an article on X.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., went so far as to introduce a motion to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from leadership, accusing him of treason. Other Republicans, like Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Republican of Oklahoma, said impeaching Johnson would be a “mistake,” arguing that the speaker had done “the best he could” with a one-seat majority.

As Republicans in Washington battle it out, Trump has yet to offer a clear vision for how he would handle these spending crises if he manages to win back the White House in 2024.

HOUSE PASSES $1.2 BILLION GOVERNMENT SPENDING BILL TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, was among the most vocal Republicans opposed to the $1.2 trillion spending bill, calling it an “abomination.”

On the campaign trail, the presumptive GOP nominee insisted he would pay down the national debt if he oust Biden. But while Trump was president from 2017 to 2020, the laws and executive orders he signed added about $8.4 trillion to the national debt, with interest, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

Indeed, Trump was responsible for signing several trillion-dollar omnibus spending bills, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding COVID relief, Trump added $4.8 trillion to the debt during his four years in office, CRFB estimates.

During his first two years in office, when the House and Senate were in Republican hands, the Trump White House tried unsuccessfully to cut about $15 billion in federal spending by calling for rescission orders. That effort narrowly passed the House and died in the Senate, where Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Richard Burr, R-N.C. sided with Democrats in a procedural vote to kill him.

In 2018, faced with a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill, Trump backed away from his veto threat and reluctantly signed the bill, believing it provided needed funds for the military.

BIDEN SAYS $1.2T SPENDING PACKAGE IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICAN PEOPLE, BUT CONGRESS'S WORK IS NOT DONE

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is under fire from GOP hardliners for how he negotiated the $1.2 trillion 'minibus' bill, unveiling the text just 48 hours before lawmakers are expected to vote. (AP/J.Scott Applewhite)

“I'm telling Congress that I will never sign another bill like this again,” Trump said after signing the bill.

The following year, Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package to avoid a partial government shutdown. He did so again as one of his final acts as president in December 2020, putting his signature on another massive $1.4 trillion omnibus bill that included $900 billion in COVID aid -19.

But even though Trump failed to keep his promise to rein in federal spending during his first term, Biden is on track to surpass Trump's debt accumulation by the end of this year. During his first three years as president, Biden added $6.75 trillion to the national debt, according to Treasury Department data. In his final year, the Congressional Budget Office projects a deficit of $1.58 trillion, which would total $8.3 trillion by the end of Biden's first term.

These estimates were made before Biden signed the new $1.2 trillion appropriations package on Saturday.

Biden's budget for fiscal 2025 calls for a net deficit reduction of $3.3 trillion, although the revenue needed to meet that goal would come primarily from tax increases. Biden has promised not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000, but he has otherwise called for repealing the Trump tax cuts and additional taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Trump campaigned on further tax cuts, arguing that economic growth spurred by lower taxes would offset any loss in government revenue. But he has yet to tell voters how he plans to cut spending, or how he will work with Congress to break the cycle of last-minute omnibus bills that were hallmarks of his first term.

