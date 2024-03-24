Where to go then? | Special report





It seems that better sense prevailed. Aware that his strategy of empowering non-politicians such as lawyers and social media activists has failed to do him or the party much good, Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has decided to empower experienced political leaders in It is up to the party to make political decisions, instead of leaving them to naive people, The News on Sunday has learned on good authority.

A PTI insider aware of the developments told TNS on condition of anonymity that as he is not authorized to speak to the media, Imran Khan is upset about some of the consequences of poor decisions taken by inexperienced leaders, such as joining the Sunni Ittehad. Advice. This decision caused enormous damage to the party's position in the National and Provincial Assemblies.

After revising his strategy, Khan decided that the political decision should be taken by people like lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, Asad Qaiser, Ali Muhammad Khan and Hamid Khan.

The source also said: Khan believes that the letter written to the International Monetary Fund has damaged the image of the PTI. Khan had asked a party official to write a letter and send it to three other leaders for review before sending it to the IMF. Instead, the official wrote a letter and sent it.

Khan's imprisonment damaged the party in every possible way. The PTI was unable to hold intra-party elections according to rules before the general elections because experienced leaders like Hamid Khan were not able to communicate with Khan. Poorly planned elections, at a time when the PTI was under the strict surveillance of the Election Commission of Pakistan, deprived it of its electoral symbol. This proved a disastrous development for the party. Again, Khan was unable to consult the party leadership before finalizing the party tickets. This not only created confusion among voters but also deprived several deserving candidates of the opportunity to run on the party platform.

Despite his conviction in three cases, Khan remains a popular leader. However, his imprisonment, some hasty decisions by the party and irresponsible statements by some of the younger leaders of the party are tarnishing the image of the PTI.

The party is practically divided into several blocs, each vying for hegemony over the others; each presenting themselves as closest to Khan. Before the elections, PTI Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat appeared to allege that PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan was conspiring against the party. After the elections, he told the media that Khan had removed Gohar from the party presidency due to his incompetence and poor performance. For this, the party served him a show cause notice.

However, on the same day, PTI released a video showing Marwat and Gohar together in a pleasant mood. I supported Barrister Gohar as party president, Marwat said in the video. He also said that he did not use the word incompetent for Gohar. I want to tell PTI workers that there is no division among us. Gohar will remain PTI chairman. Speaking on the occasion, Gohar said, “We should not get into personal conflicts at a time when our leader is in jail.

On the one hand, Khan's policy of bringing lawyers to the forefront has not proven as effective as one might have imagined. But it benefited the party somewhat. A large number of lawyers sit in the National and Provincial Assemblies. The police and district administration avoid using the same stick against lawyers as against most political activists. That’s because the legal community supports theirs. Prominent lawyers such as Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja were arrested by police during the street protests but were quickly released while other activists arrested with them spent several days in cells before being released under bail.

On the communications front, the statements attributed to Imran Khan have left many perplexed and confused. Every time a PTI leader comes out of jail after meeting Khan, he introduces himself as Khan's spokesperson and issues a statement. When another comes out, he paints another picture.

The confusion will continue until Imran Khan strategizes to streamline party affairs. To resolve this problem, he would have asked the party's political leaders to take matters into their own hands. It remains to be seen to what extent politicians will assume this responsibility.

The writer is a veteran journalist, journalism professor, writer and analyst. His nickname X: @BukhariMubasher

