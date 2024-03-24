Ireland prepares to have its youngest Prime Minister in its history with the election of Simon Harris as leader of the Fine Gael party





London, March 24 (AP) Ireland is set to have its youngest prime minister next month after Simon Harris took over leadership of the Fine Gael party on Sunday, replacing Leo Varadkar who announced his surprise resignation last week.

Harris, 37, who served as minister for further and higher education in the coalition government, was the only candidate to put his name forward to succeed Varadkar, who had been Ireland's previous prime minister, or what Ireland calls his taoiseach.

Harris is expected to be officially elected prime minister in the Irish parliament in early April, after lawmakers return from their Easter break.

In his victory speech in Athlone, central Ireland, Harris said it was time for Fine Gael to reconnect with the people.

There is an awful lot to be done in the times ahead,” he said. But let me say this: under my leadership, Fine Gael is committed to supporting business, particularly small business .

Harris said nothing about the coalition government, established in late 2020, but has previously said he would remain fully committed to the governing program agreed with his partners Fianna Fail and the Green Party. He did not rule out holding a general election this year, but insisted such a vote was not his priority.

Varadkar, 45, held two taoiseach positions between 2017 and 2020, then again since December 2022 as part of a job sharing with Michel Martin, the boss of Fianna Fil.

He was the country's youngest leader when he was first elected at age 38, as well as Ireland's first openly gay prime minister. Varadkar, whose mother is Irish and father Indian, was also Ireland's first biracial taoiseach.

He played a leading role in campaigns to legalize same-sex marriage, approved in a 2015 referendum, and to repeal the abortion ban, passed in a 2018 vote.

He has led Ireland in the years since Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit has had huge implications for Ireland, an EU member that shares a border with the Northern Ireland of the United Kingdom. Relations between the United Kingdom and Ireland were tense when Boris Johnson, a staunch supporter of Brexit, was the leader of the United Kingdom, but have stabilized since the arrival of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (PA) MSA

