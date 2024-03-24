BJP slams DMK minister for abusing PM Modi: 'The dirtiest word in the English language'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai shared a viral video of the minister and accused him of using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

Annamalai said that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their crude behavior by making vile comments and unforgivable public speech against our honorable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi.

He said the BJP would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police, seeking “strictest and immediate action” against Radhakrishnan.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also released the video on X, claiming that Radhakrishnan had spoken disgustingly about “Prime Minister Modi.” He also alleged that DMK MP Kanimozhi was a witness to this sickening act.”

While they have nothing to criticize, this is the level to which the DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on stage and didn’t bother to stop her colleague,” Annamalai tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the minister should be sacked and arrested immediately. It is the dirtiest word in the English language if we translate it… If the DMK has any shame, it should sack this minister for abusing the Prime Minister in a dirty manner…” he said he adds.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the Prime Minister and said there was no place for such language in democracy.

“When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience that dies first. The conscience of those in the INDI alliance is dead,” Thakur was quoted as saying by PTI.

“One of their ministers [INDIA bloc] “He yesterday hurled dirty insults at Prime Minister Modi, and made derogatory comments against the Prime Minister using objectionable language, in the presence of a woman MLA of the party,” Thakur said .

“With Radhakrishnan's remarks, the total number of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by opposition leaders has reached 120,” Thakur was quoted as saying. “Every time they abused Modi ji, Indians showed him more love,” he added.

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

