Connect with us

Politics

BJP slams DMK minister for abusing PM Modi: 'The dirtiest word in the English language'

BJP slams DMK minister for abusing PM Modi: 'The dirtiest word in the English language'

 


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed DMK minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai shared a viral video of the minister and accused him of using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

READ ALSO : Chinese flag on ISRO advertising! Tamil Nadu government acknowledges PM Modi's flagged mistake

Annamalai said that DMK leaders have reached a new low in their crude behavior by making vile comments and unforgivable public speech against our honorable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi.

He said the BJP would take up the matter with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police, seeking “strictest and immediate action” against Radhakrishnan.

READ ALSO : 'Credit accusation for ISRO launch pad': PM Modi slams DMK as ad featuring Chinese flag on rocket sparks controversy

The Tamil Nadu BJP also released the video on X, claiming that Radhakrishnan had spoken disgustingly about “Prime Minister Modi.” He also alleged that DMK MP Kanimozhi was a witness to this sickening act.”

While they have nothing to criticize, this is the level to which the DMK leaders have stooped. DMK MP Smt Kanimozhi avl was on stage and didn’t bother to stop her colleague,” Annamalai tweeted.

READ ALSO : DMK chief Ponmudy sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister

Meanwhile, BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the minister should be sacked and arrested immediately. It is the dirtiest word in the English language if we translate it… If the DMK has any shame, it should sack this minister for abusing the Prime Minister in a dirty manner…” he said he adds.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also strongly condemned Radhakrishnan's remarks against the Prime Minister and said there was no place for such language in democracy.

“When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience that dies first. The conscience of those in the INDI alliance is dead,” Thakur was quoted as saying by PTI.

“One of their ministers [INDIA bloc] “He yesterday hurled dirty insults at Prime Minister Modi, and made derogatory comments against the Prime Minister using objectionable language, in the presence of a woman MLA of the party,” Thakur said .

“With Radhakrishnan's remarks, the total number of abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by opposition leaders has reached 120,” Thakur was quoted as saying. “Every time they abused Modi ji, Indians showed him more love,” he added.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.

More less

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/bjp-slams-dmk-minister-anitha-radhakrishnan-for-abusing-pm-modi-dirtiest-word-in-english-language-11711300381762.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: