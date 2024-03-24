The political trade in cows in Indonesia – Tempo.co Newsletter

Hello readers,

Indonesian politics has never been free of “cow-swapping politics” – a term for sharing power among party elites through ministerial seats. Win the 2024 presidential election with a majority of 58.6 percent, Prabowo Subianto received a bill on the actions of the party and its supporting elite, which led to him becoming president after failing in three elections.

President Joko Widodo , who Prabowo acknowledged was instrumental in his vote total skyrocketing, submitted the names of five ministerial candidates. The Golkar Party, the second winner of seats in the House of Representatives, is seeking five seats. The Democratic Party, which joined the party later and lost 10 seats, instead increased its demands for ministerial positions because it believed that it had the most merit in winning Prabowo.

The struggle for power after general elections is nothing new. All directly elected presidents after the Reformation were confronted with bills, party or not, that invested in victory. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Jokowi are two presidents who sold their power and positions after being elected president.

As a country using a presidential system, a president actually has absolute power to determine his cabinet. Prerogative rights in a presidential system confer even greater legitimacy than those elected members of the legislature. However, in Indonesia, this primus solus is unlucky; rather, it has become a power-sharing tool in the politics of accommodation.

As a party official and president who does not have the PDI-P “blue line”, Jokowi uses this prerogative to organize his forces and create a broad coalition. The party's thirst to capture the state projects pie through power made Jokowi's offer a tit-for-tat. During his second term in power, Jokowi received the support of 80 percent of the DPR vote. There are virtually no voices of opposition to counterbalance Jokowi's growing and uncontrollable desire for power at the end of his reign.

He first translated Jokowi's pragmatic thoughts on Indonesia's development by paralyzing the Corruption Eradication Commission in 2019. With the support of the majority of parties, the emasculation of the KPK was successful, so that he was free to make various policies that violated procedures until he achieved his goal. reached its peak when Jokowi circumvented the law to get his son to become vice president.

Prabowo Subianto should see what Jokowi and his grand coalition have damaged. His desire is to build a grand coalition by attracting the PDI Perjuangan, the party which nominates the presidential candidate. Ganjar Pranowo , must be deleted. Prabowo must provide space for opposition in the Legislative Assembly so that the democracy destroyed by Jokowi can come back to life.

Advertisement

The 2024 legislative elections will allow the PDIP to obtain the largest number of votes with 110 seats. With the failure of the United Development Party to surrender to Senayan, the parties that did not support Prabowo were left with supporters of Anies Baswedan, namely the NasDem, the Prosperous Justice Party and the Party of national awakening. All three have reserved 190 places.

The strength of 300 seats of the opposition against 280 seats for Prabowo Subianto will make Indonesian democracy more colorful. The return to democracy will bring positive value to Prabowo, accused of being an undemocratic soldier. After all, Prabowo is not Jokowi who failed to gain support from his own party, so he gained support from other parties using the lure of ministerial seats.

Thanks to his prerogatives as president, Prabowo Subianto has the possibility of forming a zaken cabinet, a cabinet of experts, which has never been achieved in Indonesian politics since independence. A cabinet of experts allows Indonesia to free itself from the corporate political policies that Jokowi applied during his 10 years at the helm of Indonesia.

But Prabowo's hopes may seem high. Besides the fact that his victory will only be assured after his inauguration on October 20, 2024, the decision of the General Electoral Commission must still be tested in the context of a trial for fraud before the Constitutional Court. With Gerindra finishing in third place, Prabowo's position is also vulnerable and he may be tempted to repeat his cattle trade policy when preparing for his cabinet.

In this week's edition, we discuss various maneuvers by party elites to compete for ministerial seats in the next government. Thank you for continuing to be a loyal reader. Tempo. Good reading.

Bagja Hidayat

Associate Editor

MAIN REPORT

Maneuvers by party elites to compete for ministerial posts in Prabowo's Cabinet

Prabowo's cabinet should be composed of party cadres. Jokowi and senior officials from the Prabowo-Gibran coalition party submitted a number of names.

Comic strip: Crowds demand ministerial slots

A number of parties have started to submit demands regarding the number of ministerial seats to the president-vice president-elect pair.

At the gates of the Prabowo-PDIP coalition

Prabowo Subianto exerts intense lobbying on the PDIP, the NasDem and the PKB. The opportunity to enter Prabowo’s cabinet is wide open.

What Prabowo did during his internship to become president

Prabowo Subianto began to design the composition of the cabinet. It is possible that the number of ministers in Prabowo's cabinet will increase.

Is it true that the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi is starting to crack?

Daily Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, explained the preparation of Prabowo Subianto's ministers.

INTERVIEW

The idea behind the Minister of Religion's regulation regulating the volume of mosque speakers

Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas explained the rules of use loud speaker mosque and plans to make KUA a service center for all religions.

LAW

Time bomb of Malaysia's 2024 election violations

Seven former PPLN Kuala Lumpur members have been found guilty of falsifying election data. Due to incompetent staff.

Read more in Tempo Magazine: