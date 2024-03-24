Politics
China's rejection of capitalism and socialism with Chinese characteristics
Despite all the manifestations of a free capitalist economy, the Chinese state still plays the most important and prominent role on the economic stage through its ownership of large companies active in the Chinese economy and its ownership of the main means of production and natural resources of China. Although it allows these businesses to be run using the means and tools of a free economy, the returns and profits from these businesses go to the public treasury of the Chinese state, not to big businessmen and foreign investors, due to the creation of strict rules for this. The Chinese Communist Party has also launched several policies asserting that the main task of socialism at present is to develop the productive forces to meet the growing material and cultural needs of the Chinese people and to bring the productive industries out of their backward state. from which they suffered.
Where the paradox appears at present is that China is at the forefront of the global capitalist economy, excels in the fight against globalization and remains steadfast in the global economic crises, which have toppled the economy of many countries and weakened all communist countries except China. Despite this, the United States of America and the West are challenging China by raising the slogan of the end of ideologies. China remains strong globally in all fields and at the same time adheres to the 20th century Marxist ideologies founded by Karl Marx and Mao.
It is also clear that capitalism is completely unsuitable for monopolizing the world's ideologies, such as the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The truth has become abundantly clear since the 2008 financial crisis, the repercussions of which are still being felt across the developed world. The wealth gap is also widening, the working class is suffering and society is still divided today because of it. Just as the cracks in capitalism are easy for everyone to recognize, it is not surprising that there is a growing nostalgia for socialism in the West. Here we see that in developing countries, China's experience offers them a new option to accelerate development while preserving their independence from American and Western interference in their internal affairs.
In order to realize the great dream of the Chinese nation, in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision, lead (socialism with Chinese characteristics), as this is the main theme of all theories of China's ruling Communist Party and all its practices since the beginning of reform and opening up, and these are the fundamental achievements that the Party and the people have achieved after overcoming many difficulties and paying a heavy price. Therefore, the comrades of the ruling Communist Party, led by Party General Secretary Comrade Xi Jinping, believe that: (the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics) is the only way to achieve socialist modernization and achieve the goal that the people are the masters of the country in a wealthy Chinese society.
The Chinese Communist Party's sound Chinese vision is based on promoting (a system of socialist theories with Chinese characteristics), considering them to be the correct theories that guide the Party and the people in realizing the great renaissance. of the Chinese nation, considering that the socialist system with Chinese characteristics is the institutional guarantee of China's development and progress. The contemporary culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics constitutes the moral force that encourages all members of the Communist Party and people of different nationalities in all countries to move forward with courage.
It is for this reason that the Chinese state strives to educate its citizens to believe in its socialist ideas in the new era, which is evident in most of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speeches, stating that: all party members should be more aware of improving their self-confidence in the path and theories, as well as in the socialist system and culture, without following the old path of isolation and intellectual rigidity , nor the path of error of changing banners, they must maintain their political concentration, persevere in working hard for the country's progress, and persevere in adhering to and constantly developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.
|
Sources
2/ https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2024/03/24/chinas-rejection-of-capitalism-and-the-socialism-with-chinese-characteristics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China's rejection of capitalism and socialism with Chinese characteristics
- Who is Ajay Rai, the Congress leader opposing Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi? | Who is the news
- Horror in Hollywood: True Crime Conference with Sarah Cailean
- The political trade in cows in Indonesia – Tempo.co Newsletter
- Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor dies at 62 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News
- 247Sports projects that will land Clemson in college football realignment
- 5 Spring Style Milestones to Remember, From Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Barbour Working With Erdem to Pucci's Yoga Wear and an Olympics and Fashion Expo
- Get this 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED Google TV now at the lowest price ever
- San Jose Earthquakes answer late and defeat Seattle Sounders
- BJP gives ticket to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency
- Get up to 50% off men's shoes from Nike, Puma, Adidas and more
- Fluences Cloudless Platform Goes Live as AWS, Google Cloud Alternative