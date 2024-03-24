China's rejection of capitalism and socialism with Chinese characteristics

Despite all the manifestations of a free capitalist economy, the Chinese state still plays the most important and prominent role on the economic stage through its ownership of large companies active in the Chinese economy and its ownership of the main means of production and natural resources of China. Although it allows these businesses to be run using the means and tools of a free economy, the returns and profits from these businesses go to the public treasury of the Chinese state, not to big businessmen and foreign investors, due to the creation of strict rules for this. The Chinese Communist Party has also launched several policies asserting that the main task of socialism at present is to develop the productive forces to meet the growing material and cultural needs of the Chinese people and to bring the productive industries out of their backward state. from which they suffered.

Where the paradox appears at present is that China is at the forefront of the global capitalist economy, excels in the fight against globalization and remains steadfast in the global economic crises, which have toppled the economy of many countries and weakened all communist countries except China. Despite this, the United States of America and the West are challenging China by raising the slogan of the end of ideologies. China remains strong globally in all fields and at the same time adheres to the 20th century Marxist ideologies founded by Karl Marx and Mao.

It is also clear that capitalism is completely unsuitable for monopolizing the world's ideologies, such as the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The truth has become abundantly clear since the 2008 financial crisis, the repercussions of which are still being felt across the developed world. The wealth gap is also widening, the working class is suffering and society is still divided today because of it. Just as the cracks in capitalism are easy for everyone to recognize, it is not surprising that there is a growing nostalgia for socialism in the West. Here we see that in developing countries, China's experience offers them a new option to accelerate development while preserving their independence from American and Western interference in their internal affairs.

In order to realize the great dream of the Chinese nation, in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision, lead (socialism with Chinese characteristics), as this is the main theme of all theories of China's ruling Communist Party and all its practices since the beginning of reform and opening up, and these are the fundamental achievements that the Party and the people have achieved after overcoming many difficulties and paying a heavy price. Therefore, the comrades of the ruling Communist Party, led by Party General Secretary Comrade Xi Jinping, believe that: (the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics) is the only way to achieve socialist modernization and achieve the goal that the people are the masters of the country in a wealthy Chinese society.

The Chinese Communist Party's sound Chinese vision is based on promoting (a system of socialist theories with Chinese characteristics), considering them to be the correct theories that guide the Party and the people in realizing the great renaissance. of the Chinese nation, considering that the socialist system with Chinese characteristics is the institutional guarantee of China's development and progress. The contemporary culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics constitutes the moral force that encourages all members of the Communist Party and people of different nationalities in all countries to move forward with courage.

It is for this reason that the Chinese state strives to educate its citizens to believe in its socialist ideas in the new era, which is evident in most of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speeches, stating that: all party members should be more aware of improving their self-confidence in the path and theories, as well as in the socialist system and culture, without following the old path of isolation and intellectual rigidity , nor the path of error of changing banners, they must maintain their political concentration, persevere in working hard for the country's progress, and persevere in adhering to and constantly developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.