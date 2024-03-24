BNPB chief visits earthquake-affected sites on Bawean Island

Photo: Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, S. Sos., MM (brown shirt and vest) during his visit to Bawean Island, Gresik Regency, East Java, Sunday (24/3). (Abdul Muhari)

GRESIK, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, S. Sos., MM, visited Bawean Island, Gresik Regency, East Java on Sunday (24/3) .

Bawean Island is one of the areas affected by the earthquake among several regions in East Java, after the first shock last Friday (22/3).

Suharyanto's presence at this location was a direct order from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to express his sympathy and ensure that the basic needs of the affected residents are properly met.

“He (Joko Widodo) expressed his sympathy and condolences for the earthquake that hit several areas in East Java, including Bawean Island,” Suharyanto said.

Apart from this, he added, it is part of the central government's efforts to always be in the midst of disaster-affected communities wherever they occur.

“With this earthquake, we are all affected, we don't make a difference, even if Bawean Island is a little far away, there is no reason, we must come at the first opportunity,” said Suharyanto.

“Rest assured that the government will not remain silent in the face of the disaster currently affecting the population of Bawean Island,” he added.

BNPB provides assistance to affected residents

On this occasion, Suharyanto also provided symbolic aid to residents affected by the earthquake, especially in the form of basic necessities and will continue to be sent if still needed.

“We came with various kinds of aid, including food, beds, tents, blankets, generators, women's clothing, diapers and cleaning materials, all of which will be prepared,” Suharyanto said .

“Don’t worry, everyone will get help, because Bawean Island is far away, it’s not the goods that are not there, but because of the transportation,” he said.

Residents were asked to evacuate into tents that had been prepared.

“There is nothing wrong with staying in a refugee camp for a day or two, the emergency tents will be replaced with better ones,” Suharyanto said.

In addition to this assistance, BNPB will also provide financial assistance to repair houses damaged by this earthquake.

The central government, provincial government and district government are all united. “The central government will receive 60 million in compensation for those whose houses collapsed heavily, with moderate damage, 30 million for moderate damage and 15 million for light damage,” Suharyanto explained.

“Those who still have savings, rather than waiting, can repair it themselves, later the government can reimburse it, their right to replacement will not be lost,” he concluded.

Lead coordination meetings

Today, Monday (25/3), the Head of BNPB will chair a disaster management coordination meeting at the Gresik Regency Regional Government Office, to discuss the further handling of the earthquake that struck a a number of areas in East Java.

At the meeting, the agenda was to present updates on the handling of the earthquake by the Acting Governor of East Java, instructions from the head of BNPB and the provision of support for earthquake management. emergencies in the form of ready-made funds and equipment logistics to representatives of regional governments were affected.

Abdul Muhari, Ph.D.

Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center