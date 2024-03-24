Top Democrats warn UK decision to break international law could jeopardize US trade deal

LONDON The United Kingdom has been criticized at home and abroad for saying it was prepared to break international law by violating the terms of a treaty governing its exit from the European Union.

And senior Democrats have warned that the UK's actions on Brexit could undermine hopes of a free trade deal with the United States if Joe Biden wins the general election. November presidential electiondue to fears about the consequences for the peace process in Northern Ireland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said Wednesday that if the United Kingdom thwarts international law and the peace process, the chances of Congress passing a trade deal with the United Kingdom would be zero.

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis confirmed in Parliament on Tuesday that the government would be prepared to break international law in a very specific and limited way by ignoring the terms of the UK-Ireland deal. EU. withdrawal agreement signed last year, if the two sides fail to reach a free trade agreement in the coming weeks.

His admission follows the resignation Tuesday of Jonathan Jones, the government's top lawyer.

The 2019 Withdrawal Agreement gave Northern Ireland the same trading rules and standards as the EU to avoid customs checks being required at the land border with the Republic of Ireland, a crucial part of the Good Friday Agreement who brought peace to Ireland after decades of sectarian violence.

However, the British government plans to rewrite sections of the agreement that guarantee an open Irish border, in new legislation introduced on Wednesday, leading some to express fears for the future of the peace process.

Britain's long-running Brexit saga enters key phase as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to sign deal free trade agreement with the EU.

A transition agreement between the two parties, which allows frictionless movement of goods and people, expires on December 31. Boris Johnson has pledged to walk away from negotiations if a trade deal with the EU is not reached by October 15.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK have become difficult in recent weeks and ministers insist the new Irish arrangements are just an insurance policy to be used in the event of no deal.

Image: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate, speaks in Wilmington, Del. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Senior Democrats have warned that any steps that could undermine the peace process on the island of Ireland would be viewed very unfavorably by a possible Biden administration and could endanger the chances of a bilateral trade deal, a cornerstone of the policy of the British government on post-Brexit trade.

Antony Blinken, Biden's foreign policy adviser, said on Twitter that the candidate was determined to preserve the hard-won peace and stability in Northern Ireland and that any arrangement must protect the Good Friday Agreement.

Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which would influence the ratification of any trade deal agreed between the United States and the United Kingdom. issued a statement urging the UK to respect the terms of the withdrawal agreement “in accordance with international law” and warning that “any trade deal between the US and UK must preserve the Good Friday Agreement, which upheld peace and prosperity for the people of Britain and Europe since 1998.”

“I can't imagine that we could develop a bilateral trading relationship if there was a return to a hard border,” he said, adding that Joe Biden fully agreed with him on that position.

Calling the Good Friday Agreement a “foundation of peace” for the region, Pelosi warned the United Kingdom to honor its agreements with the people of Northern Ireland and the European Union.

“The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol signed with the EU to ensure the free movement of goods across the border,” she said in a statement.

If the UK violates this international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade deal passing Congress.” , she said. “The Good Friday Agreement is valuable to the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress.

Criticism of Britain's approach has poured in from opposition figures, EU partners and even members of Johnson's own Conservative party.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May, still a sitting MP, warned that the UK risks eroding the ability of international partners to trust the country.

Simon Coveney, the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, called the British position a “reckless way to proceed,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. tweeted to remind Britain of its obligations “under international law”.

Kim Darroch, the former UK ambassador to Washington, told the BBC's Newsnight program that he was not surprised to see a government lawyer resign, as the UK is supposed to stand up for compliance with international agreements.