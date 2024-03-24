Billionaire among prominent Indians flocking to Modi's party ahead of vote





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A billionaire industrialist and a former Indian air force chief on Sunday became the latest figures, including a judge and an ambassador, to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in recent weeks, which seeks to expand its lead over the country. opposition. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win a third consecutive term in elections starting next month, as the opposition struggles to stay united amid its leaders being embroiled in various corruption probes. Analysts say the wave of newcomers, many from the main opposition Congress party that has ruled India for more than five decades, indicates the inevitability of another BJP victory. Jindal Steel and Power chief and two-time Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal followed the country's last Air Force chief, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, in joining the BJP on Sunday evening. Moments after quitting the Congress, the BJP said Jindal would contest for the party in the upcoming elections in his home state Haryana. “To realize Prime Minister Modi's resolve for a developed India, renowned industrialist, sportsman and politician Naveen Jindal joined the BJP today,” BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said at a press conference, Jindal at his side thanking Modi for the opportunity. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a Calcutta High Court judge earlier this month, will also contest elections from the BJP. On Saturday, six former Congress legislators from the state of Himachal Pradesh joined the BJP. Before this, India's ambassador to the United States until January, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, had become a member and is expected to contest the elections. Unlike previous governments which relied mainly on seasoned politicians to head key ministries, Modi has tapped experts to head important departments like foreign affairs, technology and energy during his current tenure which has started in 2019. Opposition parties say many of their members have been forced to join the BJP for fear of corruption investigations. The BJP denies this. Congress, meanwhile, says it lacks money even for campaign work because authorities have frozen its accounts amid a number of tax investigations. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; editing by Giles Elgood) Copyright 2024 Thomson Reuters.

