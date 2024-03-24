China's plan to boost growth: a new slogan with familiar ideas

BEIJING — From the top of government, China is strongly promoting a plan to address the country's stagnant economy and offset the damage caused by a decades-long housing bubble.

The program has a new slogan, presented primarily by Xi Jinping, the country's top leader, as “new quality productive forces.”

But it has features that are familiar in the Chinese economic model: the idea is to drive innovation and growth through massive investment in manufacturing, particularly in high technology and clean energy, as well as robust spending on research and development. And there have been few concrete provisions on how the government hopes to persuade Chinese households to reverse a prolonged slowdown in spending.

Premier Li Qiang, the country's second-largest leader, outlined the plan on Sunday in a speech to world CEOs gathered in Beijing for the annual China Development Forum. “We will accelerate the development of new quality productive forces,” he declared during the opening ceremony of the forum.

Launched in 2000, the China Development Forum aims to explain to business leaders the economic plan presented each year by the Prime Minister on March 5.

In previous years, the forum featured a lengthy closed-door discussion with CEOs, during which the prime minister answered numerous questions. But the prime minister's talk, usually on the last day of the event, was canceled this year without explanation, prompting some CEOs to skip Monday and schedule their private jets to take off Sunday evening.

The China Development Forum also featured a fairly open discussion of economic policies between Chinese business leaders and ministers a day before the opening ceremony, but that also did not take place this year.

China has moved toward fewer and fewer scripted public events involving its top leaders. The Prime Minister's annual press conference at the close of the Legislative Assembly in mid-March was also canceled.

Evan Greenberg, president and CEO of the Chubb Group, a major U.S. insurer, co-hosted the conference opening Sunday. The list of attendees included Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, who was in China last week to try to revive iPhone sales, as well as Mike Henry, the CEO of BHP, the Australian mining giant.

In his speech, Li called for improved manufacturing and increased services and consumption. He reiterated his calls for Chinese households to replace their old cars and appliances, but did not say whether the government would provide money to help them do so.

Consumer spending in China has been poor, with apartment prices falling by a fifth over the past two years, according to semi-official data. The number of real estate transactions has also fallen. Owners complain that they have to cut prices by up to half if they want to find buyers.

Real estate represents 60 to 80% of household wealth, a much larger share than in most countries. As a result, the near collapse of the housing market has left many families feeling less wealthy and struggling to meet their mortgage payments.

Li only briefly mentioned real estate and a related issue, local government debt, when discussing risks. Over the past four decades, he said, “risks and challenges have not defeated us.”

The mantra of “new and quality productive forces” is aimed in part at allaying concerns at home and abroad that U.S. restrictions on high-tech exports to China could dampen its growth. In press briefings before the forum, officials stressed that manufacturing accounts for a large portion of the country's economy, more than double the United States' share.

“In China, you can see that it is constantly increasing and much higher than in other countries,” said Shi Dan, director general of economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a government ministry. , during a press briefing.

China's trading partners fear that the increase in manufacturing will lead to an increase in Chinese exports. The European Union is preparing to impose customs duties on electric cars from China. The European Union Chamber of Commerce released a report on Wednesday warning that the policy could lead to deindustrialization in Europe, as European companies may not be able to compete with government-backed Chinese companies.

Companies that relied on selling raw materials to China to build housing and infrastructure are closely watching the redoubled focus on high-tech manufacturing.

But Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian iron ore mining giant, said China would inevitably continue to spend big on new roads, rail lines and other infrastructure.

“The infrastructure situation will not really mean a change, but rather a focus on the manufacturing sector,” he said in an interview.

(STORY CAN END HERE. OPTIONAL MATERIAL FOLLOWS.)

Chinese officials have made numerous promises aimed at stabilizing the real estate market, but have given few details on how to do so.

Li Xuesong, another general director of economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told a news briefing that local governments could provide more apartments for public sector workers. But he did not explain how local governments, many of which are heavily in debt, would pay for the apartments.

After a recent collapse in sales of public land to real estate developers, many local governments have had to cut municipal workers' salaries and needed help from Beijing to pay interest. China's Finance Ministry has launched a program to help some cities repay their debts, provided they halt costly but popular infrastructure construction programs.

It is crucial to help consumers afford to spend more, said Wang Dan, chief China economist at Hang Seng Bank's Shanghai office, at an online conference organized by the International Finance Forum , a subsidiary of the Chinese central bank. “A direct money transfer remains the most effective way,” she said.

For now, China's focus is on strengthening the supply and quality of goods, not demand.

“The growth momentum of investment in new driving forces is good,” said Liu Sushie, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.