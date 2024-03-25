Prabowo Subianto, new president of Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto, the new Indonesian president, meets his predecessor Joko Widodo. Source: Indonesian Government

February 14, 2024. 204 million people go to the polls in Indonesia to elect the president and vice-president of the Republic. The three options reflect the main ideological currents that emerged in the Indonesian independence movement: nationalism, Islamism and socialism. In this way, the profiles of each of the presidential candidates embodied with their life trajectories one of the three currents of thought that manifest within the framework of the Pancasila philosophy.

Prabowo Subianto, belonging to the Javanese aristocracy, a career soldier and closely linked to the government of General Suharto, embodies, with his Gerindra party, the nationalist and conservative option. Ganjar Pranowo, a Javanese commoner known for his social policies and a rising star in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), presents himself as the social democratic alternative. Finally, Anies Baswedan, of the cosmopolitan Betawi ethnic groupcoming from academic circles and deeply rooted in the Jakarta metropolitan area, represents the Islamist option.

Extend: The keys to the presidential elections in Indonesia The keys to the presidential elections in Indonesia

The results give winner of Subianto with 58% of the votes, while Baswedan managed to overtake Pranowo with 25% against 16% obtained by the social democratic candidate. This data can only be explained by the underlying trends that have shaped Indonesia's domestic politics since its independence.

First, the designs of the Southeast Asian giant are shaped based on competition between various political dynasties that make up the dominant Javanese faction, around which the local elites who populate each of the 17,000 islands that make up the sovereign territory gravitate. Thus, the elections reflected the struggle between three of the country's greatest lineages: the Subianto family associated with Suharto, the family of outgoing President Joko Widodo also known as Jokowi and the descendants of Sukarno, founding father of the native country.

Therefore, the electoral performance was conditioned by the conflict between Jokowi and Megawati Sukarnoputri, both from the same party and in conflict over its control and the neptic perpetuation of their power. The conflict gave rise to a progressive rightward move by Widodo's cabinet that eventually came to fruition with his support of his former rival Subianto in exchange for the appointment of his son, Gibran Rakabuming, as vice president.

Thus, Pranowo's candidacy was crushed by the sum of the electoral capital of two of the largest political families in the country,the shadow of Jokowi's popularityand the lack of consistent support from Sukarnoputri, with whom he clashed over the latter's intention to nominate his daughter, Puan Maharani, for president. These dynamics explain Pranowo's disastrous results in historic PDI-P strongholds like Bali and Central Java.

However, dynastic conflicts, far from hindering Baswedan's career, seem to have encouraged it. The modernist Islamist candidate, a movement advocating a literal interpretation of Islam, was able to simultaneously co-opt the young voter, for whom the weight of the genocides committed under the era of Suharto and the figure of Sukarno has been diluted by the passage of time, and to regions whose local culture presents a strong traditionalist Islamist printing press.In this way, political Islam became the main alternative to the traditional political class, gaining strong support in Jakarta and victories in regions as disparate as Aceh and West Sumatra.

Extend: Benny Wenda and Oridek Ap, leaders of Papa Occidental: Our independence has been stolen. Indonesia illegally claimed our territory Benny Wenda and Oridek Ap, leaders of Papa Occidental: Our independence has been stolen. Indonesia illegally claimed our territory

The x-ray produced by the executive elections goes beyond the simple representation of the balance of power between the three great ideological families and their corresponding dominant dynasties. This x-ray, through the legislative elections organized in parallel, distributes the shares of power between political families and second-rate leaders, generating a very fragmented political system in which negotiation and pragmatism are institutionalized by the Pancasila ideology.

Thus, the constituent parties of the Pranowo coalition, the social-democrat Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) led by Megawati Sukarnoputri and the United Development Party or Kaba Party (PPP), historical leader of traditionalist Islam, have suffered a harsh setback. . The PDI-P remains the leading force in Parliament, but at the cost of losing its simple majority. For his part, the Islamist partner disappears from the congress. This shows the expiration of the political project promoted by Sukarno in current Indonesian society.

On the contrary, the figure of Suharto and the implications it implies in the interpretation of the Pancasila doctrine and, consequently, of Indonesia, have undergone a notable reevaluation. The Golkar campaign, a party founded by Suharto himself which included in the electoral campaign a video made with artificial intelligence in which this same character launched proclamations, had an effect. Golkar, part of the Indonesia Avanza coalition, has been the biggest beneficiary, although neither Subianto nor Gibran are active there. With 102 seats, it is the second largest parliamentary force. In the background is Gerindra of the new president of the third force and the modernist Islamist National Mandate Party (PAN).

The right of Indonesia's political landscape has thwarted attempts by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to consolidate his legacy through his son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and the centrist Partai Demokrat. The Yudhoyono clan, despite making a correct reading of national political trends and joining Indonesia Avanza, lost up to ten seats by being excluded from public debate.

Finally, the Baswedan Coalition for Change benefited at the legislative level to all the parties that supported its candidacy. Since National Awakening Party (PKB) of former President Abdurrahman Wahid, of traditional Islamist nature, until the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS)attributed as the political arm of the armed jihadist group Hizbut Tahrir, through the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) by media mogul Surya Paloh. For them, the conservative turn promulgated by Joko Widodo means a revitalization of their political projects.

Extend: The African Council (VI): The Republic of Indonesia The African Council (VI): The Republic of Indonesia

With the distribution of power within the legislature and alternation within the executive branch complete, the new stage of Indonesian national politics is taking its first steps in two areas that will be key in the nascent legislature: