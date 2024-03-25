Congress slams PM Modi for falling rupee against US dollar





New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of falling value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar and demanded answers from him. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the fall in the value of the rupee was impacting the pocket of every Indian due to rising fuel prices, inflation and increasing EMIs for loans. “Before 2014, the BJP was making tall claims about relatively smaller declines in the strength of the rupee. You remember the typically crude remarks made by the then CM of Gujarat, linking the value of the rupee to the age of Dr. Manmohan Singh? The value of the rupee fell below the age of self-proclaimed Vishwaguru a long time ago,” Ramesh said in an article on X. “Today, amid the drastic fall in the value of the rupee, it is nowhere to be found,” he said while questioning “ChuppiTodoPradhanMantriji”. The rupee depreciated by 48 paise to settle at an all-time low of 83.61 against the American currency on Friday, following the rise of the greenback against major currencies in foreign markets and weakness in its Asian peers. The rupee had earlier recorded its lowest closing level of 83.40 on December 13, 2023. The Congress leader said that “when the BJP came to power in 2014, the price of a dollar for a rupee was Rs 59. Today, the BJP has increased this price from Rs 59 to Rs 84.” “The weakening of the Indian rupee has a direct impact on your wallet: the value of the rupee determines the price at which we get goods imported from abroad. In 2014, if goods came from abroad for 1 dollar, we had to pay 59 Rs. Today, we have to pay 84 Rs for the same good worth 1 dollar. The extra Rs 25 we are paying is due to the fall in the rupee,” he said. He added that when goods imported from abroad come into the country at a higher price, people also get them at a higher cost. India imports 80 percent of its crude oil and has to pay most of it in dollars, he said, adding that India now buys fuel at a higher price due to the weakening rupee Indian. “Every time you go to the petrol pump, the weakening rupee has an impact on your pocket. “When fuel becomes more expensive, the cost of transporting goods increases. All goods, including food, are becoming more and more expensive. When you go to the market to shop, you pay higher prices due to the weakening rupee,” Ramesh said. When inflation rises, the RBI will also increase interest rates to control price rise, he asserted. “Due to an increase in interest rates by RBI, your loan EMI will increase. You now pay more interest to the bank if you have a home loan, car loan or education loan, all because of the weakening rupee,” the Congress leader added. (Published March 24, 2024, 10:04 a.m. EAST)

