Politics
Jokowi determines 14 new strategic projects, PIK and BSD enter!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has named 14 new National Strategic Projects (PSN) until mid-March 2024. This decision is the result of an internal meeting chaired directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday (03/18/ 2024).
In a statement from the Coordinating Ministry of Economy, the government claimed that all funding for the newly approved PSN came from private investors and did not require support from the APBN.
The development of the 14 new PSNs was carried out in a number of regions, namely Riau Islands, Banten Islands, DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. Covering development in various sectors, the 14 new PSNs include 8 industrial zones, 2 tourism zones, 2 toll roads, 1 education, research and technology zone, a health zone and 1 offshore oil and gas project.
One of the new NSPs developed by the government is the development of green spaces and eco-cities at the PIK 2 site, located in Banten province. A regional green development with an area of approximately 1,756 ha is called for.
“Tropical Coastland” is also designed as a new green tourism destination to increase tourist attractiveness.
This tourist destination is also designed to accommodate the mangrove tourism zone which is a natural coastal protection mechanism. This project, with an investment value of around IDR 65 trillion, is expected to absorb around 6,235 direct workers and 13,550 work as a multiplier effect. The PIK 2 zone will then be connected to the Kamal-Teluknaga-Rajeg toll road, which was commissioned in 2023.
This green space and eco-city development project is directly supported by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy as the proposed location is very strategic as it is close to the National Strategic Tourism Zone of Seribu Islands (KSPN) and Kota Tua – Sunda Kelapa, which can open up trade and investment opportunities, as well as create jobs for people in and around Banten Province.
In addition, the development of tourism and the creative economy in the PIK 2 tropical coastal zone is financed by funds from non-APBN sources, as well as a commitment from the proposing business entity to carry out the development in stages with a plan opening of phase I in the form of a lake and a place of worship as a tourist destination of Taman Bhineka no later than 3rd quarter (Q3) 2024.
Apart from this, the new PSN that the government will develop is the development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area, which is expected to absorb an investment of IDR 18.54 trillion. This project is supported by the Minister of Health who issued a letter of recommendation for the development of special economic zones in the urban area of BSD.
The development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area is not carried out in the entire BSD area, but only in an area of approximately 59.6 ha. The development of this axis will be focused on Education – Biomedical – Digital. This project is part of plans to develop an integrated biomedical campus in this area to support programs aimed at developing the quality of education and the quality of health (medical) care nationally.
This area will also later be transformed into a special economic zone (KEK) which will develop education, health research, digital economy, technological development, health and biomedical services. The development of the biomedical field at BSD is planned for the next 30 years. The first milestone in 2024 is the grand opening of the biomedical campus in 2024.
In addition, the area prepared as KEK 1 (Eastern District) is currently crossed by the Serpong – Balaraja Toll Road and the KEK 2 (Western District) area will also pass through Section 1B of the Serpong – Balaraja Toll Road.
It is also estimated that this project will be able to absorb as many workers as possible. 10,065 people directly or indirectly with foreign exchange savings estimated at IDR 10.1 trillion and foreign exchange income of IDR 5.6 trillion from the development of health and biomedical services.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
Next article
BSDE absorbs IDR 2.8 tons of capital expenditure
(pgr/pgr)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240324120724-4-524894/jokowi-tetapkan-14-proyek-strategis-baru-pik-bsd-masuk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi: Modi is using power to put opposition leaders behind bars, says Pawar | Pune News
- Queen Elizabeth spends the night in hospital
- Jokowi determines 14 new strategic projects, PIK and BSD enter!
- Rick Sylvester: From Sugar Bowl Ski Lessons to Hollywood Stuntman
- How being innovative helps job seekers land jobs in technology
- Trade Secrets – The Wire China
- Trump's Truth Social has only 5 million members but could be valued at $5 billion
- Yellowstone actor says he was kicked off plane for refusing to sit next to someone wearing a mask
- Suddenly the suede boot trend is the shoe fashion people want to wear
- Uncoupled stars react to second show cancellation | Entertainment
- Stock market loses 0.42% as investors lose N248 billion WoW
- Rajasthan and Gujarat enjoy winning starts in Indian Premier League cricket | Sport