Jokowi determines 14 new strategic projects, PIK and BSD enter!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has named 14 new National Strategic Projects (PSN) until mid-March 2024. This decision is the result of an internal meeting chaired directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Monday (03/18/ 2024).

In a statement from the Coordinating Ministry of Economy, the government claimed that all funding for the newly approved PSN came from private investors and did not require support from the APBN.

The development of the 14 new PSNs was carried out in a number of regions, namely Riau Islands, Banten Islands, DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. Covering development in various sectors, the 14 new PSNs include 8 industrial zones, 2 tourism zones, 2 toll roads, 1 education, research and technology zone, a health zone and 1 offshore oil and gas project.

One of the new NSPs developed by the government is the development of green spaces and eco-cities at the PIK 2 site, located in Banten province. A regional green development with an area of ​​approximately 1,756 ha is called for.

“Tropical Coastland” is also designed as a new green tourism destination to increase tourist attractiveness.

This tourist destination is also designed to accommodate the mangrove tourism zone which is a natural coastal protection mechanism. This project, with an investment value of around IDR 65 trillion, is expected to absorb around 6,235 direct workers and 13,550 work as a multiplier effect. The PIK 2 zone will then be connected to the Kamal-Teluknaga-Rajeg toll road, which was commissioned in 2023.

This green space and eco-city development project is directly supported by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy as the proposed location is very strategic as it is close to the National Strategic Tourism Zone of Seribu Islands (KSPN) and Kota Tua – Sunda Kelapa, which can open up trade and investment opportunities, as well as create jobs for people in and around Banten Province.

In addition, the development of tourism and the creative economy in the PIK 2 tropical coastal zone is financed by funds from non-APBN sources, as well as a commitment from the proposing business entity to carry out the development in stages with a plan opening of phase I in the form of a lake and a place of worship as a tourist destination of Taman Bhineka no later than 3rd quarter (Q3) 2024.

Apart from this, the new PSN that the government will develop is the development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area, which is expected to absorb an investment of IDR 18.54 trillion. This project is supported by the Minister of Health who issued a letter of recommendation for the development of special economic zones in the urban area of ​​BSD.

The development of the Bumi Serpong Damai Integrated Area is not carried out in the entire BSD area, but only in an area of ​​approximately 59.6 ha. The development of this axis will be focused on Education – Biomedical – Digital. This project is part of plans to develop an integrated biomedical campus in this area to support programs aimed at developing the quality of education and the quality of health (medical) care nationally.

This area will also later be transformed into a special economic zone (KEK) which will develop education, health research, digital economy, technological development, health and biomedical services. The development of the biomedical field at BSD is planned for the next 30 years. The first milestone in 2024 is the grand opening of the biomedical campus in 2024.

In addition, the area prepared as KEK 1 (Eastern District) is currently crossed by the Serpong – Balaraja Toll Road and the KEK 2 (Western District) area will also pass through Section 1B of the Serpong – Balaraja Toll Road.

It is also estimated that this project will be able to absorb as many workers as possible. 10,065 people directly or indirectly with foreign exchange savings estimated at IDR 10.1 trillion and foreign exchange income of IDR 5.6 trillion from the development of health and biomedical services.

