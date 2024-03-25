Politics
Queen Elizabeth spends the night in hospital
Queen Elizabeth II, 95, was taken to hospital on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations” and was released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The same day, the queen canceled trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of doctors, the palace said.
“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations. She returned to Windsor Castle today at lunchtime and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
CBS News' Holly Williams reported that a royal source said the queen stayed in the hospital overnight because it was too late at night to be driven home.
The news was first reported by the United Kingdom The newspaper Le Soleil.
The Queen was seen at an event bringing together global business leaders with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday it was “disappointed at no longer being able to travel to Northern Ireland”.
According to BBC NewsQueen Elizabeth is expected to lead the royal delegation to the climate summit in Glasgow in two weeks.
Queen Elizabeth still has a busy schedule of royal duties, even after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year. She and Philip were married for 73 years and had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952, at the age of 25, and is the longest-serving monarch in British history. His eldest son, Prince Charles, 72, is next in line to the throne. He has been next in line to the line of succession for 69 years, making him the oldest heir apparent in history.
