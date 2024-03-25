Narendra Modi: Modi is using power to put opposition leaders behind bars, says Pawar | Pune News







Referring to the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speak Law Enforcement Branch (ED) at a public rally organized in Indapur by MVA, he said, Kejriwal is known for opening health clinics and schools for common people. Leaders from other parts of the country come to Delhi to study its model of schools and clinics, but the central government has put it in jail. Kejriwal and the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens are examples of how power is being misused by this government to suppress the opposition.

Besides Pawar, other leaders of alliance parties including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and MVA Baramati candidate Supriya Sule were present at the rally.

Highlighting the central government's decision to maintain the ban on onion exports, the former Union agriculture minister claimed that Modi had promised to double the income of farmers, but in reality, those- They were in distress because of bad policies. Before coming to power, Modi had promised to take decisions for the welfare of the common man. After coming to power, he showed no concern for ordinary people. Currently, there are problems like inflation, unemployment and corruption, but the government remains silent about them, Pawar said.

He said the BJP's intention was to get maximum seats in Parliament to amend the Constitution. If we want to save the country's Constitution and democracy, we will have to come together and ensure that those in power do not retain it, Pawar said.

Senior Congress leader Thorat also criticized the central government for its recent actions against opposition leaders. He said that while the opposition parties were preparing their manifestos and setting the agenda for the elections, the ruling BJP was preparing to target the opposition to win the elections. Soon after the elections were announced, the ED started working quite hard (for the BJP), but the opposition will fight the elections with all their might.

