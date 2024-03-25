Donald Trump's Social Truth Messages Could Backfire in Courts





Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts could backfire in court amid his ongoing legal cases, according to attorney and legal analyst Joyce Vance on Sunday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was fined $355 million after being found guilty in a civil fraud lawsuit filed against him and the Trump Organization by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, who accused him of fraudulently overvaluing assets to obtain more advantageous bank loans. With interest, the fine now stands at more than $450 million, and James has begun the process of allowing Trump's real estate assets to be seized if he is unable to pay or post bail. call before Monday.

Although Trump can appeal the decision against him without bail or cash payment, the former president would be required to post bail slightly higher than the amount of the penalty against him to stop the collection of his assets. In a court filing last week, Trump's legal team admitted that he was unable to secure the bail amount after asking dozens of bail entities, all of which refused due to the amount of the deposit. The filing calls the possibility of accounting for the amount on time a “practical impossibility.”

However, in a message published Friday morning in Truth Social, Trump claimed to have $500 million in cash, contradicting his lawyers' statements.

“Through my hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my presidential campaign,” wrote Trump in his message. “The often overthrown political judge in the rigged and corrupt AG case, in which I did nothing wrong, knew it, wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he came up with the shocking figure that , coupled with its crazy demand for interest, is approximately $454,000,000.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Palm Beach, Florida on March 19. Trump's Truth Social posts could backfire in court amid his ongoing legal cases, according to attorney and legal analyst… Former President Donald Trump speaks to the press in Palm Beach, Florida , March 19. Trump's posts on Truth Social could backfire in court amid his ongoing legal cases, according to attorney and legal analyst Joyce Vance on Sunday. More from GIORGIO VIERA / AFP/Getty Images

In an interview Sunday with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Vance, a former U.S. attorney in Alabama who was appointed by then-President Barack Obama, highlighted Trump's Truth Social message, adding that his messages could backfire them if judges review them and decide to deny Trump “forgiveness of the full amount of bail.”

“Imagine being one of his lawyers and saying one thing in your court papers and having your client publicly criticize you the next day on Truth Social. Judges certainly have the right to review Trump's posts along these lines and it would be fair to deny him any sort of measures to cancel the full amount of security in the form of the bond he requested simply because he says he can afford it and chooses not to.” , she said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson and his legal team via email for comment.

Vance also said Sunday that judges should hold the former president accountable for his comments.

“I think we've reached a point with Trump where judges should hold him accountable for his words rather than letting him get away with it one-sided in court and one-sided in public. We're past the point where courts can afford to let this happen,” she added.

Trump has until March 25 to propose the bail amount, or James could begin seizing some of his assets and properties.

In addition to Trump's properties in New York, the former president owns his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and a luxury hotel in Las Vegas. It also has a multitude of golf courses in the United States and even two in Scotland – Aberdeen and Turnberry – and one in Doonbeg, Ireland.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-truth-social-posts-may-backfire-court-1882852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos