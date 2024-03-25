Reviews | Prabowos elections open new chapter in relations with China





It has been more than a month since Prabowo Subianto easily won Indonesia's presidential election, according to an unofficial count. One would therefore have expected that the announcement of the official confirmation by the country's electoral commission would be somewhat disappointing. But it was far from a mere formality thanks to congratulatory messages sent to the next leader of the world's third-largest democracy and Southeast Asia's largest economy. President Xi Jinping was the main supporter, who praised the friendly relations between the two countries and hoped for the building of a community with a shared future.

Calling China and Indonesia long-time good neighbors, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and looks forward to working with Prabowo. This is important, after speculation over whether the president-elect would maintain outgoing leader Joko Widodos' economic cooperation with China within the framework of neutrality. Indonesian Prabowo congratulated by Chinese Xi and American Blinken for his election victory With the two sides having opened a new chapter in their bilateral relations, Xi now wants Prabowo to work together with China for the benefit of the two peoples and for regional security. In this regard, China needs Indonesia not only for its role in the Belt and Road Initiative, but also as a key regional market and trade partner. Political trust and mutual understanding are essential to exploit the full potential of bilateral relations. Indonesian politics tends to be divided into two camps: nationalist and developmentalist. Prabowo belongs to the latter opinion, which considers that economic policies must raise living standards. It is therefore unlikely that he will deviate very far from Widodos' agenda in terms of infrastructure, development and attracting foreign investment. As for cooperation with China, it does not seem likely to be called into question. It is worth remembering that questions about Prabowo's human rights record during the 1998 anti-China riots landed him sanctions and denial of entry by the United States for a time. But as Widodos' defense minister, he was seen to lean toward the United States and the past was put even further behind him thanks to a congratulatory message from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the same time as Xi. That said, Prabowo also appears to be a pragmatist who recognizes China's influence and power in the region. China should not let the past overshadow its relations with Indonesia's new leader The stars could be aligned for Jakarta and Beijing to maintain good relations, with just two obvious issues that could potentially cause tension. In particular, there would be more incursions by Chinese fishermen around the Indonesian Natuna Islands. The other stems from Chinese investment in the nickel industry, where there is unrest over wages and working conditions at processing plants. These irritants aside, relations should be stable because the fundamentals are solid.

