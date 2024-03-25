DMK mantri's rant against PM Modi and Sanatan Dharma draws fire from BJP | News from India





NEW DELHI: attack the INDIA bloc for having made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ' Sanatan Dharma ', BJP leader Anurag Thakur demanded an apology for Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan's derogatory comment and questioned the silence of senior Congress leaders.

The BJP said it would approach the Election Commission seeking action against Radhakrishnan after he used expletives against Modi at a public rally. Call DMK MP Kanimozhi is a pseudo-feminist as she was on stage and did not protest, BJP leaders shared the clip on social media in which the minister allegedly used an expletive in Tamil.

Criticizing the Congress's “hateful” politics and comparing it to the BJP's “commitment to development”, Thakur slammed Radhakrishnan for his “nauseating act”. He added that DMK did not even hesitate to abuse Modi in its intention to end Sanatan Dharma.

“Yesterday, a minister of the INDI Alliance, in front of a female leader of his party, made very derogatory remarks in very reprehensible language towards the Prime Minister of the country. The words he used to refer to the most popular leader in the world are reprehensible and there is no place for such things in a democracy. Derogatory comments against the Prime Minister are reprehensible. Democracy has no place for such abusive language. L 'INDI must apologize for its minister's abusive comment Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge remain silent on “This proves that they are trying to end Sanatan,” Thakur said.

K Annamalai, state unit president of the BJP, alleged that the DMK leaders had reached a new low in their “rude behavior” and said his party would take up the matter with the EC and the chief state police to seek “strictest action” against Radhakrishnan.

Stating that every time the opposition hurled insults at the Prime Minister, he became more popular, Thakur said, “When destruction befalls man, it is the conscience that dies first . The conscience of those in the INDI Alliance is dead. He added that the number of abuses launched against Modi by opposition leaders had reached 120.

