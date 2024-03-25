Yusril explains why motion to disqualify Prabowo and Gibran will not succeed





Jakarta. Ongoing legal challenges by two defeated presidential candidates seeking to disqualify President-elect Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka essentially challenge a ruling by the same court where the motion will be tried, the administrative law expert said of State Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Sunday. Rival candidates are contesting the election results arguing that Gibran's candidacy was illegal due to the controversial Constitutional Court ruling that changed the minimum age requirement from 40. Gibran, 37, became eligible after the court made an exception for candidates who have held or hold elective public office. President Joko Widodo's eldest son was elected mayor of Solo three years ago. The decision sparked controversy because it was made by a committee chaired by Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is the president's brother-in-law. A subsequent ethics court ruled that Anwar had violated ethics, leading to the appointment of a new chief justice. However, the controversial decision stood and Gibran's candidacy was approved by the General Election Commission (KPU) in October. Defeated presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo demanded a new vote, citing the controversial legal circumstances behind Gibran's candidacy, in a petition to the Constitutional Court – the only body authorized to judge electoral disputes. Yusril, who heads Prabowo's legal team, said the petition amounts to asking the court to overturn its own decision. “If they challenge Mr. Gibran's candidacy because of the Constitutional Court's decision, they are not really attacking the KPU and [Prabowo] like the accused. They are challenging the Constitutional Court head-on,” Yusril said. If Anies and Ganjar had opposed last year's controversial decision, they should have taken the matter to the election monitoring body (Bawaslu) or the state administrative court before the elections, a- he added. “As far as I’m concerned, none of the plaintiffs have ever done this,” Yusril said. The former justice minister further explained that disputes over administrative procedures are separate issues from those over the results of the presidential election. The former should be judged by the State Administrative Court, while the latter fall under the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court. Yusril said it was simply too late to challenge administrative procedures after the elections. Additionally, Anies and Baswedan essentially agreed to run for office alongside Prabowo and Gibran. “However, after losing the elections, they are asking the Constitutional Court to disqualify Mr. Gibran. This is absurd and inconsistent. We believe that the Constitutional Court is fully aware of its task, namely to judge electoral disputes, and not administrative procedures that fall within the jurisdiction of another court,” Yusril said. According to him, it is also impossible for the Constitutional Court to order a new vote. “If Mr. Gibran is to be disqualified, the presidential election must be reset from the beginning, from the selection of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The new elections cannot take place partially but must take place on a national scale,” Yusril said. Prabowo and Gibran were officially declared winners of the election with 58 percent of the vote on March 20. Keywords :

