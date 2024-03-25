Politics
UK's development power has declined since Foreign Office merger, watchdog says
Britain's power over international development has diminished since two government departments were merged into a single foreign office, the UK's public spending watchdog has found.
The loss of dedicated overseas management positions due to the change in management structure has undermined credibility and accountability, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).
The findings are part of a report by the watchdog into the progress of the merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.
Both departments were controversially replaced in 2020 by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the leadership of Boris Johnson, who said it would deliver better value for money for government spending. 'help.
The NAO said the new department has made substantial progress, but more work is needed to clarify capacity needs, resolve outstanding HR and IT issues and move forward with culture change.
There are examples where a more integrated approach has improved FCDOs' ability to respond to international crises and events, such as supporting the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines across the world during the pandemic, the watchdog said.
However, the department does not know the full costs of the merger and has chosen not to systematically track its benefits, including cost savings, organizational improvements and efficiency gains, according to the report.
The NAO said: The development capacity of FCDOs has declined since the merger. The FCDO has changed leadership structures and roles to integrate development and diplomacy.
As a result, in some overseas missions, the loss of senior development positions has reduced capacity and undermined the credibility of FCDOs and accountability for official development assistance (ODA).
Although there has been some replacement through internal accreditation and external recruitment, the number of expert development advisor positions has decreased by 14%, from 867 in 2019 to 747 in 2022.
The FCDO has also lost its program management development capacity for its ODA programs, with 25% of these positions in the major program portfolio reported as vacant in January 2024.
The FCDO is aware of the risk of failing to maintain its international development skills and expertise, which it currently considers to be serious, and is working to mitigate this risk.
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, praised the Foreign Office for taking sensible steps to get fusion back on track amid global challenges including the pandemic and geopolitical crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine.
He added: “However, more than three years after the merger, there is still work to be done to resolve remaining issues, ensure the foundations are provided and reap the long-term benefits of a fully integrated department.
More generally, government must understand the costs of such a major change, including disruption and consumption of management capacity, and carefully weigh them against the expected benefits.
Aid organizations and political opponents have repeatedly criticized the government's decision to integrate international development into the Foreign Office, arguing that it would undermine the effectiveness of British aid spending.
Oxfam said it was deeply concerning that international development expertise had fallen victim to this misguided merger.
A spokesperson for the association said: There were many warnings that the biggest losers from the merger would be people living in poverty across the world, but the government chose not to listen.
His decision to dedicate a large part of the aid budget to the UK has made the situation even worse.
As conflict, climate change and inequality hit low-income communities around the world, we need a strong, independent and well-resourced international development ministry committed to forging partnerships with countries across the globe. South and to make a real difference in the fight against poverty.
An FCDO spokesperson said: “The merger has given us the integrated capability to grow and deliver our foreign policy, national security and international development objectives in a more effective and concerted way.
As the report notes, we have made significant progress in achieving our objectives, bringing together our expertise to tackle crises and promote the UK's interests.
We know there is still much to do and remain committed to the mission of the FCDO. Our recent actions, such as the appointment of a second permanent Under Secretary for Development, have enabled us to better combine diplomacy, consular support and development to achieve more for the UK.
