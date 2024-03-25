Donald Trump lashes out as time runs out on his $464 million bond payment





The clock is turning.

On Monday, Donald Trump will face a reckoning with the justice system like he never has before.

Next to his four criminal cases – totaling 88 counts – the civil fraud case against the former president, his adult sons Don Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and two of its executives, seems somewhat understated .

It does, however, go some way to undoing two of the biggest myths about Mr. Trump that helped propel him into the public eye as a real estate mogul, reality TV star and ultimately president of the United States: that he is immensely rich and a great businessman. expert in the art of the transaction.

Those myths were debunked very publicly after he was found liable for fraud in the case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Mr. Trump must pay more than $464 million for grossly inflating his net worth and asset values ​​for more than a decade to obtain favorable loan terms.

Mr. Trump wants to appeal the decision but must post bail to do so. Therein lies the problem: He doesn't appear to have the cash flow, and 30 bonding companies weren't willing to use his namesake properties as collateral.

Trump Tower could be seized: what do New Yorkers think?

The companies said they would only accept cash or cash equivalents, such as marketable securities, and would typically require collateral of about 120 percent of the judgment amount.

That total amounts to nearly $560 million — something Mr. Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing he could not reach. However, Mr. Trump claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he had $500 million in cash acquired through his hard work, talent and luck.

In reality, he's likely relying on political action committees and the Republican National Committee to pay his mounting legal bills during his campaign.

Ms. James said her office was prepared to seize the former president's assets if necessary to settle the judgment against him. State prosecutors filed the Manhattan court ruling in Westchester, the suburban New York county that is home to the Trump National Golf Club and its Seven Springs grounds, signaling a first step in that direction.

Perhaps understandably, this huge blow to his wealth and image seems to have hit the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, who is currently campaigning for his return to the White House.

Don Poorleone was trending on social media platform X on Sunday.

Donald Trump on the electoral campaign

(EPA)

In typical fashion, Mr. Trump spent the weekend posting about his situation on Truth Social.

He has already attacked the judge, the attorney general, the basis of the case, the court clerk (which earned him a warrant of silence), as well as the state and the city of New York themselves.

This weekend he posted: Leticia [sic] James has a terrible violent crime record as New York State Attorney General. BUT AT LEAST SHE’S going after Trump for doing absolutely nothing wrong!

Shortly after, he wrote that Judge Engoron had fraudulently undervalued Mar-a-Lago to create a false narrative, calling it grossly incompetent and corrupt!!!

He also accused the Biden administration of orchestrating the affair, saying the Trump-hating attorney general…takes his orders directly from the White House, adding to his familiar false accusation of election interference at a level never seen before previously !!!

Mr. Trump has called the prospect of state seizure of his assets communism and said businesses were fleeing New York or had ended plans to set up there because of his case.

So what happens next?

With time running out, Mr. Trump's legal team is still trying to halt enforcement of the financial portion of the judgment and has requested oral arguments to make its case. It is likely that Mr. Trump is still trying to find funding, either from a company or a wealthy donor.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised the specter of what the former president might do to get money to cover the debt.

I actually think there's a risk in not seizing those assets and there's an open window to try to get those funds through other means, she said.

We've seen many interesting deals happen through Truth Social and other means. And there is a very real risk of political corruption.

In an interview on Fox News, Mr. Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, dodged a question about whether Mr. Trump could seek help from wealthy foreign donors, in Russia or Saudi Arabia. The lawyer said she could not discuss strategy instead of ruling out the possibility.

Mr. Trump asked his presidential campaign supporters to put their hands in their pockets to bail him out and prevent the state from seizing his properties.

Don't touch Trump Tower! read the subject line of a fundraising email.

If Mr. Trump does not provide the money by tomorrow and Ms. James begins targeting his assets, she will need a court order to do so. She said that if Mr. Trump did not have the necessary funds, we would seek enforcement mechanisms in court and ask the judge to seize his assets.

The attorney general has previously said she reviews Mr. Trump's Wall Street property every day from her office, indicating it could be among the targeted assets. However, there are huge loans outstanding on the building, which may indicate that it is low on the list. The same goes for Trump Tower.

Mar-a-Lago is also likely out of the question because it is the former president's legal residence and Florida has a property law that prohibits such seizures.

Additionally, the property seizure process is long and complicated, so locksmiths will not be at work on Trump buildings this week.

On the other hand, Ms. James could freeze her personal and business bank accounts, which would give her direct access to cash to begin paying down debt, which is preferable to selling an asset.

It's worth remembering that the attorney general can also seize other assets, from jewelry and artwork to cars and even the former president's prized plane, Trump Force One.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez commented on CNN: I think Attorney General James has handled this case extremely competently. It ultimately depends on one's determination, but I believe everyone should be treated equally under the law. And if this asset seizure were to be extended to any other American, then Donald Trump should be treated the same.

A potential, albeit distant, lifeline is the possible merger of Truth Social and the publicly traded shell company Digital World Acquisition Corporation. Mr. Trump's 60% stake is potentially worth billions of dollars, but Trump Media's major shareholders cannot sell their shares for six months.

This stipulation commonly used to prevent newly public entities from reporting internal collapse or a lack of confidence in the company's future would also apply to the former president.

Monday therefore promises to be rather gloomy for the former president. Even as the deadline for his multimillion-dollar payment comes to an end, he is expected to appear in court for a hearing in another trial related to his criminal charges over a secret payment intended to cover up the Stormy Daniels sex scandal.

