Bharatiya Janata Festival | The BJP chooses something new, strikes something old: Narendra Modi mixes up his pack for 2024





For some, it's Holi two! For others, it is bura naa mano Holi two! The fifth list of Lok Sabha candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday evening gave rise to contrary surprises; it pleased some, it pained some. The BJP has named actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, from Ramayana fame, like his Lok Sabha candidates while denying Varun Gandhi and VK Singh, although he has renowned Maneka Gandhi. Another surprise name in the party's fifth list of 111 candidates was that of industrialist Naveen Jindal, who was a prominent Congress leader even on Sunday morning. He was fielded from Haryana's Kurukshetra headquarters within hours of jumping ship and joining the BJP. Kangana, whose pro-BJP and pro-Modi comments have often sparked controversy, was recruited from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Govil,

who played Ram in the popular 1980s television series, Ramayanawill contest from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Varun, a sitting MP from Pilibhit, was replaced by Jitin Prasada, who defected from the Congress in 2021 and is currently a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Varun's mother Maneka, however, was returned from Sultanpur, a seat she also won last time. Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently took voluntary retirement and joined the BJP, has been appointed to Bengal's Tamluk seat. VK Singh, former army chief and currently a deputy minister in the Narendra Modi government, has been denied reappointment in Ghaziabad, the seat he currently occupies. Ananth Kumar Hegde, known for his controversial comments, has been expelled from the Uttara Kannada seat he represents. Pallavi Dempo, a leading industrialist like Jindal, was recruited from South Goa. My own beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Jantas, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), has always had my unconditional support, Kangana posted on X, adding that she was honored and delighted. Today, BJP national leadership announced me as Loksabha candidate from my hometown, Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency). I respect the decision of the high command regarding the contesting of the Loksabha polls. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member, was sent from Sambalpur to Odisha, while party spokesperson Sambit Patra was again sent from Puri. Patra had made his debut in the polls in 2019 but lost. With its attempt to forge an alliance with the BJD in Odisha having failed, the BJP has announced candidates for all 21 seats in the state. Baijayant Panda, a former BJD leader, will contest on a BJP ticket from Kendrapara. The list covers states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka. Sita Soren, sister-in-law of jailed Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, has been recruited from Dumka (ST) seat. In Bihar, most of the sitting members were re-appointed. Among them are former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib) and Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Sarab). Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-appointed from Begusarai. Leave switch The power of social media appears to have forced a strong congressional candidate out of the election race. The Congress was forced to replace Jaipur envoy Sunil Sharma with former state minister Pratap Singh Khachariywas. Sharma, a staunch Congressman and academic, stepped down after controversy erupted over his association with Jaipur Dialogues, a decidedly right-wing organization known for ridiculing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Sharma issued a statement saying he had parted ways with the Jaipur Dialogues a long time ago.

