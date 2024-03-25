Li Qiang Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 China Development Forum and Delivers Opening Speech_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America





On March 24, 2024, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Development Forum in Beijing and delivered a keynote speech. Li Qiang said that the theme of this year's Forum, “China's Continuous Development”, is not only an objective description of China's economic development over a long period, but also fully reflects the attention and expectations of all sectors in favor of stable and sustainable development. and high-quality development of China's economy. Over the past year, under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China, by resisting external pressures and overcoming internal difficulties, has successfully accomplished its main goals and economic and social development tasks in 2023. continued to consolidate and strengthen its upward trend, and new industries, new models and new driving forces are developing rapidly and becoming stronger. China's economy enjoys strong resilience, great potential and sufficient vitality, while the fundamentals of its long-term healthy growth remain unchanged. Li Qiang pointed out that enterprises are participants, contributors, witnesses and beneficiaries of the sustainable development of China's economy. The Chinese side has always regarded respect for the market and services for enterprises as an important fulcrum in economic work planning and an important axis in the implementation of economic policy, and has always been an advocate and a good companion on the path of business development and growth. In particular, since last year, the Chinese side has further improved and optimized its services and established a regular mechanism of communication and exchange with enterprises, seriously responded to the concerns of enterprises, and actively built institutional mechanisms that integrate better efficient markets with proactive governments. . He expressed confidence that mutual trust and two-way efforts between government and business will definitely converge into strong synergy of collaboration for development and win-win results. Li Qiang noted that the international situation is currently undergoing profound changes and global economic development is facing many serious challenges. China will take practical and effective measures to promote high-quality development and inject more certainty and positive energy into the recovery and stable development of the world economy. He said the Chinese side will intensify macro policy adjustments and strengthen policy coordination and cooperation to ensure concerted efforts and form synergy. The Chinese side will focus on expanding domestic demand, further promote the construction of a unified national market, vigorously promote a new type of people-centered urbanization, and promote large-scale equipment renewal and trade. durable consumer goods. The Chinese side will accelerate the establishment of a modern industrial system, strive to advance industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, coordinately promote the upgrading of traditional industries, the growth of emerging industries and the development of future industries, and will accelerate the development of new quality productive forces. The Chinese side will continue to promote green transformation and remain firmly committed to the path of prioritizing eco-environmental conservation and green development. The Chinese side will appropriately address the symptoms and root causes of challenges, so as to prevent and defuse various hidden risks and dangers, and promote the healthy, continuous and long-term development of China's economy. Li Qiang said that China's economy is now deeply integrated with the global economy. He said the Chinese side will continue to foster a world-class, market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, further deepen reforms in key areas and crucial links, focus on improving the effectiveness of government services, to protect legitimate interests. the rights and interests of all types of businesses in accordance with law, steadily advance institutional openness, and continuously connect with the world at a higher level of openness. A more open China will surely bring more opportunities for win-win cooperation to the world. China is willing to share with the world the great opportunities of China's sustainable development and work with all parties to create a bright future of common development. Wu Zhenglong attended the opening ceremony. This year's Forum is organized by the Development Research Center of the State Council. Nearly 400 people, including World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, as well as domestic and foreign experts and academics, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives of international organizations , attended the opening ceremony.

