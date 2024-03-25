No One Has Ever Seen a Bail This Size: Eric Trump Slams $454M Judgment Against Father | Eric Trump





Eric Trump spoke out against the fraudulent $454 million real estate appraisal judgment against his father Donald Trump, claiming that half-billion-dollar-sized bonds the former president is required to pay n do not exist in this country.

As a court-imposed deadline approaches for the former president's family and his businesses to raise nearly half a billion dollars, the 40-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization said Sunday on Fox News that the bond issuers laughed when he approached them for that sum.

No one has ever seen a bond this size, Eric Trump said. Every single person, when I came to them and said, Hey, can I get a half-billion dollar bond? They were laughing. The executives of the big insurance companies had never seen anything so big.

He told host Maria Bartiromo: $10 million bail is a big bail. A $15 million bond is a huge bond. A half-billion dollar bond?

Donald Trump said Friday he had nearly $500 million in cash and suggested he might post bail in the New York case, which resulted in the former president, his company and some of its directors have all been found responsible for fraudulent commercial practices. But that contradicts Trump's lawyers who have said it is impossible to secure a bond that would protect Trump's assets from seizure while he appeals the ruling.

As early as Tuesday morning, New York Attorney General Letitia James could begin seizing Trump's assets, including his bank accounts and property. Eric Trump, who was fined nearly $4 million by Judge Arthur Engoron in the same case, was asked how he thought the court arrived at that fine.

You know what it was, it was a dirty trick, Eric Trump said. They're trying to bankrupt my father or take all of his resources that you would have otherwise devoted to his own presidential campaign.

And he asserted that voters would understand this effort and bring him back to the White House on Joe Biden's dime in November.

This is going to backfire because he's going to win, Eric Trump told the Republican-friendly network. And everyone in this country knows exactly what these people are doing.

Business executives, including Shark Tank host and investor Kevin OLeary, also questioned the massive ruling and the now-expired 30-day deadline to respond to it.

Property rights are mentioned 37 times in the Constitution. Due process is very important, OLeary told Fox last week. Why steal someone's belongings in 27 days? Why not give them more time to find the money, forget Donald Trump, who would want this to happen to them?

OLeary said his criticism of the decision had nothing to do with Trump, but with dissolving the essence of the American brand.

On the other side of the New York political spectrum, progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there was a risk if James decided not to act on Trump's assets.

It ultimately depends on her resolve, but I believe all people should be treated equally under the law, Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's State of the Union. I actually think there is a risk in not seizing these assets and there is an opportunity to try to obtain these funds through other means.

I think what we're facing politically is the much greater and much more serious pressure that this ruling against Donald Trump is causing, and the fact that he's in this level of debt and the financial pressures that he is subject, and what he is subject to. do to obtain these assets.

She added: There is a very real risk of political corruption.

Separately, Trump faces more than 80 pending criminal charges in various jurisdictions related to efforts to forcibly overturn the result of the 2020 election that he lost to Biden, to withhold classified documents after his presidency and to make secret payments.

He also faces multimillion-dollar penalties after losing a trial centered on a rape allegation that was found to be substantially true.

