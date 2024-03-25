Reason why Apple CEO followed Microsoft boss in coming to RI to meet Jokowi







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit Indonesia soon. This news was confirmed by the Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi. “From Apple, Tim Cook wants to come on April 20,” said Budi Arie, quoted Monday (3/25/2024). Meanwhile, Satya Nadella, as the boss of Microsoft, is also expected to come to Indonesia. His arrival took place three days before the Apple boss, on April 17, 2024. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT According to the Minister of Communication and Information, Tim Cook was present to inaugurate the Apple Academy in Bali. Previously, the training locations were in BSD and Batam. “Later it will be about this (the factory),” Budi said. “Apple created the Apple Academy. So it’s to train our human resources. That’s good, it’s been around since almost 2000,” he added. Meanwhile, Nadella, his visit to Indonesia will follow the cooperation between the Ministry of Communication and Information and Microsoft some time ago. This includes discussing technology and knowledge transfer for Indonesia's transformation. “Yes, let's talk about how to transfer technology and knowledge for Indonesia's digital transformation. Continuing what we talked about yesterday,” he said. He emphasized that AI technology, which Microsoft has also adopted, will continue to develop. So we need a lot of cooperation with industry. “Because whether we like it or not, artificial intelligence is going to continue to develop, so we need a lot of cooperation and adoption from various global players, we need to work together.” he concluded. Ask to meet Jokowi Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Nezar Patria hopes that the collaboration with the two companies can have a great impact on Indonesia. Including for the development and skills of national digital talents. “And we hope that the collaboration that will be built will bring great benefits, especially to strengthen the capabilities and skills of our digital talents here,” he said on Friday (22/3/2024). When asked in which direction the two companies would invest, Nezar said the government was pushing in both, both in human resources (HR) and manufacturing. He stressed that the government was widely open to this opportunity. “We are opening our arms wide and of course while strengthening our own national strength,” Nezar explained. Apple and Microsoft would also like to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Both even sent letters regarding this wish. “They sent a letter for the meeting,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Plot Twist, Microsoft CEO leaks ChatGPT boss (At)



