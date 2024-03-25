Pakistani Politics and the “Serenity Prayer” – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The Serenity Prayer implores God to give the supplicant the serenity to accept the things that cannot be changed, the courage to change the things that can be changed, and, most importantly, the wisdom to know the difference. Even if one is not particularly religious, this universally applicable supplication is an undeniable reminder of human frailty and therefore one might have expected the most intelligent Pakistani politicians to be at least aware of its insightful scope.

Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case and so it is not at all surprising that four Pakistani prime ministers have paid a heavy price for violating the serenity prayer in attempting to return the army to its rightful place. While Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the unluckiest as he lost his seat and his life in what is rightly termed a judicial assassination, his daughter Benazir Bhutto was ousted in what she termed rightly “quasi-military intervention”.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been targeted twice by Pakistan's powerful army. He was first overthrown in a military coup orchestrated by then-Pakistani army chief General Pervez Musharraf in 1999, and 18 years later he was deposed again, but this this time thanks to what Sharif rightly claimed were court verdicts obtained by the military under duress from senior officials. judges. In the case of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rawalpindi adroitly used the legislative power to get rid of him through a no-confidence motion.

The role of the Pakistan Army in the repetitive manipulation of Parliament is indeed regrettable and while one sympathizes with the deposed prime ministers, the fault lies not with their stars but with themselves, for they have committed the capital error of assuming that with an army leader their choice [or an army chief as the benefactor], they could end the status quo and rule Pakistan as a democracy should. And this fatal error of judgment of trying to change what cannot be changed cost them dearly!

By appointing General Zia ul Haq, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto replaced not one or two, but seven generals. Clearly, the ease of working with a seemingly apolitical and unambitious army chief would have been the main reason that tipped the scales in favor of General Zia. Unfortunately, Bhutto's benevolence failed to overshadow General Zia's ambition and marginalize his innate military philosophy of ensuring Rawalpindi's continued supremacy in Pakistan.

Similarly, Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who became prime minister in 1988, quickly ended up antagonizing the military hierarchy as well as pro-army President Ghulam Ishaq Khan. It forced General Mirza Aslam Beg, then head of the Pakistani army, to remove the head of the ISI, Major General Hamid Gul, for using non-state actors for clandestine operations in Afghanistan after the Soviet withdrawal in order to to install a pro-Rawalpindi Taliban government in Kabul. Rawalpindi saw its willingness to oppose the military as a potential threat to its dominant role in Pakistani politics and took action.

So, this troika launched Operation Midnight Jackal, which involved secretly using taxpayers' money to bribe senators to vote against the Benazir government. The aim was to pave the way for new elections so that the ISI could manipulate the formation of a new government composed of conservative pro-military politicians. When this attempt failed, the military skillfully maneuvered its ouster following President Khan's accusations of corruption and nepotism in 1990, clearly demonstrating that it would not tolerate a government that threatened its sovereignty over the country's political system. .

Nawaz Sharif made the mistakes that Bhutto's father-daughter duo did. In 1993, he [like Benazir] tangled with the pro-army president over issues of authority and was pressured to resign by Rawalpindi. In his second term as prime minister in 1998, he did his homework and played it safe by choosing Pervez Musharraf as army chief, and [like Zulfikar], replaced three generals. However, this did not help and he was deposed by his own protégés the following year when he dared to remove Musharraf as army chief after the Kargil debacle.

Unfortunately, Sharif apparently learned no lessons from these setbacks and, during his third term, he once rubbed Rawalpindi the wrong way. In 2017, the Dawn newspaper revealed that, in an unusually blunt warning, civilian leaders told top brass: [of the army] act against militant groups or risk international isolation of the country. Rawalpindi was very offended by Sharif's assertion of the constitutional authority of the legislature in 2017 and this turned out to be the proverbial straw that broke Rawalpindis' camel's back!

Soon, Sharif was inundated with criminal charges and the courts banned him from holding public office for 10 years. The Islamabad High Court's subsequent public revelation [IHC] judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui [who was in the reckoning for elevation to IHC chief justice] that today, the judiciary and the media have come under the control of bandookwala [Pakistan army] and that in different cases the ISI forms the seats of its choice to achieve the desired results, there is no doubt that the Pakistani judiciary is just a tool that Rawalpindi uses to discipline politicians who dare to oppose In the Army.

Although fired for his comments, Justice Siddiqui was recently absolved of any wrongdoing by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, further proving that Rawalpindi is manipulating the justice system. And when asked on a television show how he was able to get out of the exit control list, General Musharraf did not admit the same thing mentioning that “these courts work under pressure behind the scenes and then issue rulings.” decisions. The head of the army [Gen Raheel Sharif] had a role to play in relieving the pressure behind the scenes”?

Defense Minister Khawaja Asifs' recent mention of proposing a resolution to summon former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed in the National Assembly certainly deserves great credit as both have a lot to explain when it comes to the army's questionable handling of the military. TTP threat.

However, since this would amount to a questioning of the Pakistani army by the legislature, it would inevitably have negative repercussions. Consequently, the opposition of PML-N senator and close confidant of Nawaz Sharif, Irfan Siddiquis, to this proposal on the grounds that it would open old wounds is very logical and confirms with the serenity prayer.

So, if not the serenity prayer, Pakistani politicians should at least pay attention to the age-old axiom: what cannot be cured must be endured!

