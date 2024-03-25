Confronting PM Modi in Varanasi for the third time, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai sees competition between 'locals and foreigners'





But this time, there is a direct competition between the INDIA bloc and the NDA, he said, adding, “Our alliance will win.” Rai, who has served as MLA three times from Varanasi's Kolasla seat and once from Pindra seat, said this time the issue of 'local candidate versus foreign candidate' would also be important in Varanasi. Rai had also raised the 'local versus foreigner' issue during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections while contesting against Modi in Varanasi, but lost twice. He asserted that although it is the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency, the basic problems of Varanasi have remained the same for the last 10 years and whatever development work has been done, efforts have been deployed for the benefit of the “Gujarat lobby” only. Gujarat is the Prime Minister's home state. Rai alleged that only people from Gujarat were appointed in the permanent jobs created in Varanasi. For this reason, the general public feels like they are deprived of jobs at home, he said. He asserted that the local people of Varanasi are unanimously convinced that no outside candidate can understand their pain and suffering and hence they have now decided to change. Rai said he had been challenging Prime Minister Modi for 10 years. Many people who clashed with Modi fled the region or went to jail, while some joined the BJP. However, he continues to fight because he has always pursued “clean politics”, the UP Congress chief claimed. Rai said that with unemployment and inflation, the issue of corruption will also be raised in this election. Referring to the revelations regarding electoral bonds, he said that is why the reality of the BJP has been exposed. “This will also have a huge impact on the electoral scenario,” he said. He said he would also forcefully raise the issue of BJP claiming to be a protector of cows but accepting donations in the form of electoral bonds even from beef trading companies. The Congress, in its first list released on Saturday, fielded Varanasi's Rai against Modi. He had earlier contested the Lok Sabha elections on an SP ticket in 2009 and against Modi in 2014 and 2019 on a Congress ticket. In the 2019 polls, he received 1,52,548 votes and stood third.

