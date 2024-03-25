Politics
Turkey heads for local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge 2019 defeat
Turks will vote next Sunday in local elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, buoyed by his good results in last year's general elections, aims to reconquer Istanbul.
The Republican People's Party (CHP), the secular opposition, regained control of the city – Turkey's economic powerhouse – in 2019 for the first time since before Erdogan was mayor in the 1990s .
Those decisive 2019 elections also saw the opposition recapture the capital Ankara and retain power in the crucial Aegean port city of Izmir, shattering Erdogan's image of political invincibility.
Erdogan has instructed his former environment minister, Murat Kurum, to run for mayor of Istanbul in the March 31 elections.
He is seeking to avenge the worst political defeat of his two decades of rule, when his main CHP rival, Ekrem Imamoglu, took the mayoralty.
The powerful president rebounded last year to win a tough presidential election that took place amid an economic crisis and a massive earthquake that claimed more than 53,000 lives in Turkey.
Today, Erdogan aims to reconquer Istanbul, the city where he grew up and where he launched his political career as mayor in 1994.
Imamoglu edged out an Erdogan ally in a 2019 election that made international headlines for its controversial cancellation.
He won another vote with a large majority, making him an immediate hero for the opposition and a formidable foe for Erdogan.
-'Glimmer of hope'-
The 52-year-old is widely seen as the opposition's best bet to win back the presidency from Erdogan's AKP party in 2028.
“Imamoglu is an effective political operator and currently represents one of the few rays of hope for voters who oppose Erdogan and the AKP,” Anthony Skinner, director of research at geopolitical consultancy Marlow Global.
But poor results in last year's general elections fractured the opposition and prompted the pro-Kurdish DEM party — the third largest in parliament — to field its own candidates for next week's local elections.
This could cost the opposition dearly.
“The political opposition's underperformance in the May 2023 elections demonstrated its inability to effectively challenge the political status quo and, by extension, Erdogan's resilience and ingenuity,” Skinner said.
In 2019, the CHP's Imamoglu received support from a wide range of political parties, including the right-wing IYI, Kurds and socialists opposed to Erdogan.
But the lack of unity this time risks costing Imamoglu several percentage points.
– 'The biggest prize'-
Erdogan leads the AKP campaign and its meetings are broadcast daily on television, while opposition candidates have little air time.
Instead, they use social media.
The Erdogan government's inability to control soaring inflation of 67 percent could harm his candidate Kurum's chances.
“We will open the door to a new era on March 31,” Erdogan said Sunday at a large rally in Istanbul, hoping to unite supporters behind Kurum.
“We will work hard and win back Istanbul.”
Berk Esen, associate professor at Istanbul's Sabanci University, described Istanbul as “the biggest prize in Turkish politics.”
He said winning back the city was extremely important for Erdogan, 70, who has declared these March local elections would be his last.
“Obviously, it’s his town,” Esen said. “But it goes further.”
“Istanbul is a city with enormous municipal resources that provides services to 16 million citizens,” he said.
Opinion polls suggest it will be a close affair.
But Erman Bakirci, of polling firm Konda, insisted Imamoglu was “ahead” in Istanbul and suggested there could be “a gap between (opinion) polls and actual results elections.”
Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, the AKP leader in Istanbul, told AFP that Istanbul was crucial because it is “our gateway to the world”, comparing it to the importance of New York and Berlin.
In the capital Ankara, CHP mayor Mansur Yavas appears to be leading in the polls.
But “a very close race” could be at play, said political communications expert Eren Aksoyoglu, adding that the AKP's nationalist allies were “putting all their weight into the battle.”
Observers say the DEM party, accused by authorities of having links to banned Kurdish activists, will sweep major cities in the Kurdish-majority southeast, including Diyarbakir.
But Aksoyoglu said some voters may be disappointed with the political system after 52 southeastern mayors elected in 2019 on the HDP (now DEM) list were replaced by state-appointed administrators.
rba-bg-fo/gil
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/turkey-heads-local-elections-erdogan-125428139.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey heads for local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge 2019 defeat
- ASX News LIVE | ASX up; McGrath, MMA and Star Entertainment Feature
- Bracket announced for the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament – College Hockey
- Shoppers are rushing to M&S to get a spring dress that 'fits perfectly' and 'won't snag' because it's already sold out
- Accelerating small business growth with scientific and technological tools
- Lake Windermere – why swimmers' health could be at risk in World Heritage waters
- Biden and Trump win Louisiana presidential primary
- Confronting PM Modi in Varanasi for the third time, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai sees competition between 'locals and foreigners'
- Additional UK sanctions expected due to concerns over democracy and security in China | political news
- National security officials worry about U.S. failure to ratify Law of the Sea Treaty
- Hollywood Hills homes marked red due to landslide threat
- Developing new high-quality production capacity is a process of “creative destruction” – Opinion